Professional Members:
Butler, Lisa A. (Chair)
6/29/23 - 6/29/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Speech Language Pathologist Seat
Delano, Sarah E. CCC-A (Secretary)
2/9/2022 - 2/9/2025 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Audiologist Seat
Vacant, Position Open
Speech Language Pathologist Seat
Vacant, Position Open
Physician Seat
Murphy, Su.D, M.Ed, Patrick Maxwell (Vice Chairman)
6/29/23-6/29-26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
2 Speech Language Pathologist
2 Audiologist
1 Physicians
2 Public Members
1 Commissioner