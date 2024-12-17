Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Butler, Lisa A. (Chair)
    6/29/23 - 6/29/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Speech Language Pathologist Seat

    Delano, Sarah E. CCC-A (Secretary)
    2/9/2022 - 2/9/2025 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Audiologist Seat

    Vacant, Position Open 
    Speech Language Pathologist Seat

    Vacant, Position Open
    Physician Seat

    Murphy, Su.D, M.Ed, Patrick Maxwell (Vice Chairman)
    6/29/23-6/29-26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs


    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Majority of members

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    2 Speech Language Pathologist 
    2 Audiologist  
    1 Physicians  
    2 Public Members 
    1 Commissioner 