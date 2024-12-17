Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Behun, Richard Joseph, PH.D., LPC, NCC,ACS
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Rotating Seat: LPC

    Boyer, Farida E. MS, LMFT, AS
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term 
    Marriage and Family Therapist Seat

    DeCrisio, Eric LPC, MA, Acs
    02/09/22-02/09/26
    1st Term
    Professional Counselor Seat

    Dinse, Dr. Sau-Ling, LSW
    10/9-24 -02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term 
    Social Worker Seat

    Early, LSW Kimberly
    10/26/22-02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Social Worker Seat

    Vacant, Position Open
    Marriage and Family Therapist Seat

    Gross, Andrew, LCSW, MSS
    10/9-24 -02/09/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term 
    Social Worker Seat

    Santiago, Michelle. Psy.D., NCC, CCMHC, LPC (Chair)

    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term 
    Professional Counselor Seat

    Welch, Dr. Tiffany, LSW
    10/9-24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term 
    Social Worker Seat

    Vacant, Position Open
    Social Worker Seat

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Majority of members. 

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    5 Social Workers 
    2 Marriage and Family Therapists
    2 Professional Counselors
    1 Marriage and Family Therapist/Professional Counselor
    2 Public Members 
    1 Commissioner 