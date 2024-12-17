New Students and Licensees

To become a real estate salesperson, you must first complete the Real Estate Fundamentals (PDF) and Real Estate Practice (PDF) courses. To find an education provider who offers these courses, please visit www.pals.pa.gov/verify.

To become a real estate broker, you must first be approved to sit for the broker examinations. In order to be approved to sit for the Broker or Cemetery Broker examinations, you must visit www.pals.pa.gov and submit the application for the initial broker license that you wish to obtain once you have passed your examinations.

The application will require you to pay the $40.00 examination fee in addition to the application fee, and you must provide the educational transcripts, experience charts, and other documentation necessary to determine your qualifications.

When you have been approved, you will be notified that you may register for the exam as outlined below. Once you have passed the exam, you can upload the passing score sheets to your broker license application.

Licensees are required to complete 14 hours of Commission-approved continuing education to renew or reactivate their license. Continuing Education courses must be completed through an approved Education Provider and must be approved by the PA Real Estate Commission before the course is completed in order to be approved towards meeting the requirement.

Standard salesperson licensees who are renewing for the first time are required to complete a specific set of continuing education modules (PDF) through an approved education provider. To find out if a provider offers the modules, please visit www.pals.pa.gov/verify or contact the provider directly to inquire.

Education Providers

To offer real estate education in Pennsylvania, you must first become approved as an education provider. The applications to become a provider are listed below, as are the applications for course, instructor, and satellite location approvals.

If you do not wish to become an approved education provider, but have a course that you would like to offer to Pennsylvania licensee or new students, you will need to become affiliated with a provider who has already gained approval from the Commission. That provider will then submit the needed applications to have the course, instructor, and satellite location approved.

Applications

Initial Real Estate Education Provider Approval (PDF)

Real Estate Provider Change of Name and/or Address (PDF)

Real Estate Education Provider Owner Approval (PDF)

Real Estate Education Provider Director Approval (PDF)

Real Estate School Surety Bond (PDF)

Real Estate Education Provider Satellite Location Approval (PDF)

Real Estate Education Provider Instructor Approval (PDF)

Real Estate Education Provider Distance Education Course Approval (PDF)

Real Estate Education Provider Instructor-Led Course Approval (PDF)



Real Estate Education Provider Reactivation Application (PDF)

Commission-Developed Course Outlines

Salesperson Courses

Real Estate Practice (PDF) (45 hours - 3 credits)

Real Estate Fundamentals (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Campground Membership Salesperson (PDF) and Appendix (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Timeshare Salesperson (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)







Broker Courses

Real Estate Finance (PDF) (45 hours - 3 credits)

Real Estate Law (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Valuation of Income Producing Property (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Valuation of Residential Property (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Real Estate Investment (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Residential Property Management (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Non-Residential Property Management (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Real Estate Sales (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Real Estate Brokerage and Office Management (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Residential Construction (PDF) (30 hours - 2 credits)

Continuing Education

Modules (PDF) required of recently licensed standard salespersons

3 Hour BPO Course (PDF) this outline meets the requirements for the development of a 3 hour BPO continuing education course under Act 75 of 2018