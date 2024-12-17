Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Physical Therapist

Physical Therapist-Direct Access Authorization

Physical Therapist Assistant

Physical Therapist Assistant-Indirect Supervision

Temporary Physical Therapist

Temporary Physical Therapist Assistant

Reactivation Expired/Inactive PT, PTA and Direct Access

Continuing Education Course Approval - Individual

Continuing Education Course Approval - Sponsor

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

The Continuing Education applications have been moved to an online process at www.pals.pa.gov​​.​ To apply for individual continuing education approval, once logged into your account click the "Request" button nex​t to your license. To apply as a sponsor, please log into your account and select the "Request Approval" button at the bottom of your dashboard page to apply.​

Approved Continuing Education Programs (PDF)