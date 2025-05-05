An individual certified by the state board to work under the direction and supervision of physical therapists.

Degree Requirement:

Associates Degree

An applicant must have graduated from a physical therapist assistant program which has been approved by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

An applicant must pass the physical therapist assistant certification examination.

Experience:

No Experience Requirement



Continuing Education:

3 Hours (for initial licensure)

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.

30 Hours (when renewing license)

During each biennial renewal period, a certified physical therapist assistant shall complete qualifying continuing education equal to at least 30 contact hours of continuing physical therapy education, including at least 4 contact hours in identifying and responding to emergency health conditions and at least 2 contact hours in law or ethics applicable to the practice of physical therapy. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$30.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$45.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Endorsement & Licensure by Act 41:

An applicant for licensure by endorsement who is educated in another state or territory of the United States is required to submit their professional credentials to the State Board of Physical Therapy for review.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.

Physical Therapy Compact:

Pennsylvania is a participating member of the Physical Therapy Compact. If you are a licensed Physical Therapist Assistant in a compact member state, you can apply for a compact privilege to work as a physical therapist in Pennsylvania. For more information or questions about the Physical Therapy Compact, please refer to the Physical Therapy Compact website.