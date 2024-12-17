Skip to agency navigation
    Renewal Information 

    A notice for renewal will be sent biennially prior to the expiration date of the current license or certification.  Failure to receive the notice for renewal will not relieve you of the responsibility of renewing your license by the expiration date.  It is required that you update your address with the Board within 14 days of any change.  The license will be mailed to the address on record.  It will not be forwarded by the post office.

