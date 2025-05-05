A nurse licensed to practice by the State Board of Nursing. Practical nursing is the performance of selected nursing acts in the care of the ill, injured or infirm under the direction of a licensed professional nurse, a licensed physician or a licensed dentist which do not require the specialized skill, judgment and knowledge required in professional nursing.

Degree Requirement:

High School Diploma & Completion of Practical Nursing Program

Every applicant for examination as a licensed practical nurse shall furnish evidence satisfactory to the board that they hold a high school diploma or equivalent; and has satisfactorily completed a program in practical nursing prescribed and approved by the board in a school, hospital or other educational institution, of not less than fifteen hundred (1,500) hours and within a period of not less than twelve months.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

An applicant must receive a passing grade on either the National Council of State Boards - Practical Nursing Exam (NCLEX-PN) or the State Board Test Pool Exam (SBTPE) as a requirement for licensure.

Experience:

No Experience Requirement



Continuing Education:

3 Hours

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.

2 hours of continuing education child abuse recognition and reporting is required for biennial renewal of license.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$95.00 – Fee for in-state educated LPN exam applicants

$115.00 – Fee for LPN exam applicants educated in another state or jurisdiction

$120.00 – Fee for applications for licensure by endorsement

$145.00 – Fee for licensure by endorsement with examination



Licensure Renewal Fee:

$76.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure By Endorsement & Licensure By Act 41:

A practical nurse who has graduated from an approved practical nursing program in the United States or Canada and who obtained licensure in another jurisdiction of the United States or Canada upon having passed an examination considered by the Board to be equivalent to the examination required for licensure in this Commonwealth may be granted licensure by endorsement.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.