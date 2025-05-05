An individual licensed to practice dietetics-nutrition. The practice involves the integration and application of principles derived from the sciences of food nutrition, biochemistry, physiology, management and behavior to provide for all aspects of nutrition therapy for individuals and groups, including nutrition therapy services and medical nutrition therapy.

Degree Requirement:

Bachelor's Degree

An applicant applying for licensure as a dietitian-nutritionist shall submit a written application on forms provided by the Board evidencing and insuring to the satisfaction of the Board that the applicant has received a baccalaureate or higher degree from a Board-approved, regionally accredited college or university, including a major course of study in human nutrition, food and nutrition, dietetics, or food systems management.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination

An applicant applying for licensure as a dietitian-nutritionist shall submit a written application on forms provided by the Board evidencing and insuring to the satisfaction of the Board that the applicant as satisfactorily completed an examination approved by the Board.

Experience:

Every applicant shall furnish evidence satisfactory to the Board that he or she has completed a planned continuous preprofessional experience component in dietetic practice of not less than 900 hours under the supervision of a registered dietitian, a dietitian-nutritionist licensed under the Professional Nursing Act or an individual with a doctoral degree conferred by a regionally accredited college or university in the United States with a major course of study in human nutrition, food and nutrition, nutrition education, dietetics or food systems management as approved by the State Board of Nursing.

Continuing Education:

3 Hours

Applicants must complete 3 hours of Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting for initial licensure.

30 hours of continuing professional education is required for biennial renewal of license. Of those 30 hours, 2 hours must be Board-approved continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting.



Initial Licensing Fee:

$95.00

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$71.00

Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure By Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.