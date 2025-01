Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Approval as a Funeral Trainee

Approval as a Funeral Trainee Re-Registration

Limited Funeral Director License Application

Funeral Supervisor License Application

Funeral Supervisor-Temporary License Application

Sole Proprietor Funeral Establishment Application

Branch Funeral Establishment Application



Restricted Business Corporation Funeral Establishment Application

Professional Corporation Funeral Establishment Application



Shared Funeral Establishment Application (PDF)

Funeral Home Partnership License Application

Widow/Widower License for a Funeral Establishment Application

Estate License for a Funeral Establishment Application

Funeral Director Reciprocal Application Without Exam -West Virginia and Maryland licensees ONLY

Out of State Funeral Director Application for Licensure with Examination

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Additional Resources & Documents

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.