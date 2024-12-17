The State Board of Funeral Directors regulates the licensure and practice of funeral directors in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board’s functions include the formulation of necessary rules and regulations for the proper conduct of the business or profession of funeral directing in order to safeguard the interests of the public and the standards of the profession.
In addition, the Board fixes the time and place for the examination necessary to obtain a license and, through its authorized inspector, conducts inspections of funeral homes.
Board Laws and Regulations
- Regulations
- July 31, 1968, P.L. 1008, No. 295 (PDF)
- Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
- Statement of Policy-Interpretation of §13.183 Relating to Food and Beverages (PDF)
- Fees
- Federal Trade Commission - Funeral Rule - 16 C.F.R. Sections 453.1-453.9 (PDF)
Exam Information
For State examination information, please visit Pearson Vue.
-
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
-
Renewal Information
-
Board Resources and Documents
-
Announcements
-
Board Meetings
-
Board Member List
-
Funeral Director Licensure Snapshot
-
Funeral Supervisor Licensure Snapshot
-
Funeral Trainee Licensure Snapshot
-
Funeral Resident Intern Licensure Snapshot
-
Military and Veterans Licensure
-
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
-
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
