    The State Board of Funeral Directors regulates the licensure and practice of funeral directors in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    The State Board of Funeral Directors regulates the licensure and practice of funeral directors in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board’s functions include the formulation of necessary rules and regulations for the proper conduct of the business or profession of funeral directing in order to safeguard the interests of the public and the standards of the profession.

    In addition, the Board fixes the time and place for the examination necessary to obtain a license and, through its authorized inspector, conducts inspections of funeral homes.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Exam Information

    For State examination information, please visit Pearson Vue.

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    ST-FUNERAL@PA.GOV -- Please note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Funeral Directors P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.