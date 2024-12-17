Renewal Information

Licenses expire March 31 of every odd-numbered year. The board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses.

If your license is INACTIVE or EXPIRED, you must submit a reactivation application through the online process.

2025 Dentistry Renewal Guide (PDF)



Dentist



Dentist (DS)



Anesthesia Permit - Unrestricted (DA)

Anesthesia Permit - Restricted I (DP)

Anesthesia Permit - Restricted II (DN)



Restricted Faculty (RFD)



Volunteer Dentist (DSV)



Dental Hygienist

Hygienist (DH)

Dental Hygiene Local Anesthesia (DHA)

Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioner (PHDH)

Expanded Function Dental Assistant

EFDA - Individual (DF)