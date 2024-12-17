Skip to agency navigation
    Renewal Information

    Licenses expire March 31 of every odd-numbered year. The board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses.

    If your license is INACTIVE or EXPIRED, you must submit a reactivation application through the online process.

    2025 Dentistry Renewal Guide (PDF)


    Dentist

    Dentist (DS)

    Anesthesia Permit - Unrestricted (DA)

    Anesthesia Permit - Restricted I (DP)

    Anesthesia Permit - Restricted II (DN)

    Restricted Faculty (RFD)

    Volunteer Dentist (DSV)

     

    Dental Hygienist

    Hygienist (DH)

    Dental Hygiene Local Anesthesia (DHA)

    Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioner (PHDH)

     

    Expanded Function Dental Assistant 

    EFDA - Individual (DF)