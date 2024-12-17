Professional Members:
Kuncelman, Steven (Chair)
6/7/2022-12/8/2024 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Goulet, Andrew S.
10/9/24 12/8/27 USQ for Six Months
3rd Term
Mitchell, Daniel (Vice Chair)
4/20/21 - 12/8/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Schmoyer, Brian M.
4/20/21 - 12/8/24 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Public Members:
Bailey, Esq. Elizabeth
6/29/23-12/8/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Positon open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - A majority of the members of the board.
BPOA Commissioner
4 Professional Members
2 Public Members
1 Commissioner