    State Board of Crane Operators

    The State Board of Crane Operators regulates the practice, licensure and registration of crane operators in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to safeguard life, health and property.

    The State Board of Crane Operators regulates the practice, licensure and registration of crane operators in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in order to safeguard life, health and property. The Board also registers trainees.  The functions of the Board include investigating, approving or disapproving crane operator applications for those desiring to be licensed in Pennsylvania.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    ra-craneoperators@pa.gov -- Please note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Crane Operators P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.