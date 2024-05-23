An individual licensed by the State Board of Cosmetology to engage in the practice of nail technology. Nail technology means the practice of manicuring the nails of an individual, including the application of artificial or sculptured nails to an individual.

Degree Requirement:

10th Grade Education or Equivalent - An applicant for the esthetician examination shall have completed a 10th grade education or its equivalent, unless over 35 years of age or a veteran.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - An applicant must pass the state theory and procedural examinations as required by the State Board of Cosmetology.



Experience:

200 Hours - An applicant must complete a minimum of 200 hours of instruction in nail technology in a licensed school of cosmetology.

Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$119.00 - $26 application fee & $93 fee to the testing organization

For Reciprocity/Act 41 applicants, there is a $89 fee.



Licensure Renewal Fee:

$97.00 - Biennial renewal of license

Licensure by Reciprocity & Licensure by Act 41:

To apply for reciprocity. applicant must submit the an employment certification showing a minimum of two years of licensed work experience in the state, territory or country in which they have a current license.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.