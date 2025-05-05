Professional Members:
Vacant, Position open
McCullough Jr. D.C, Jonathan (Secretary)
10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Moreland, D.C. Brian
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position open
Vacant, Position Open
Public Members:
Vacant , Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Johnston, Ann (Consumer Protection)
Office of Attorney General
Senior Deputy Attorney General
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members.
- 5 Chiropractors
- 2 Public Members
- 1 Consumer Protection
- 1 Commissioner