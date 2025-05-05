Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Vacant,  Position open

    McCullough Jr. D.C, Jonathan (Secretary)
    10/26/22-10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Moreland, D.C. Brian
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant , Position Open
    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Johnston, Ann (Consumer Protection)
    Office of Attorney General
    Senior Deputy Attorney General

    Claggett, Arion R. 
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members. 

    • 5 Chiropractors 
    • 2 Public Members 
    • 1 Consumer Protection 
    • 1 Commissioner