Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Board Approved Schools

    Group A Auction Schools:

    Harrisburg Area Community College
        One HACC Drive
        Harrisburg, PA 17110
        (800) 222-4222

    Reading Area Community College
        10 South Second Street
        PO Box 1706
        Reading, PA 19603
        (610) 372-4721

    Clarion University-Venango Campus
        1801 West First Street
        Oil City, PA 16301
        (814) 676-6591/877-VENANGO

    Commonwealth University
        401 N. Fairview St.
        Lock Haven, PA  17745
        (570) 484-3131

    Group B Auction Schools:

    Florida Auctioneer Academy
        8930 South US Hwy 1
        Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
        (407) 466-2270

    Continental Auctioneers School
        2409 Highway 9
        Buffalo Center, IA 50424
        (888) 431-2511