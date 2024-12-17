Board Approved Schools
Group A Auction Schools:
Harrisburg Area Community College
One HACC Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17110
(800) 222-4222
Reading Area Community College
10 South Second Street
PO Box 1706
Reading, PA 19603
(610) 372-4721
Clarion University-Venango Campus
1801 West First Street
Oil City, PA 16301
(814) 676-6591/877-VENANGO
Commonwealth University
401 N. Fairview St.
Lock Haven, PA 17745
(570) 484-3131
Group B Auction Schools:
Florida Auctioneer Academy
8930 South US Hwy 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(407) 466-2270
Continental Auctioneers School
2409 Highway 9
Buffalo Center, IA 50424
(888) 431-2511