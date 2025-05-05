Keeping My Money Safe

As the name implies, gift cards are for gift giving - not bill paying. Scammers use gift cards to separate unsuspecting consumers from their hard-earned money. They may call, text, mail, or even email to demand payment of an overdue bill, fine, or other debt. The catch is that they want you to go buy gift cards to make the payments. Once you share the numerical information from the card(s) with the scammer, the money is gone, and you are not likely to get your money back.