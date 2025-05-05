Get Interactive!

Boost your knowledge with these fun and interactive resources.
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Hit the Road
A financial adventure game that takes you on a virtual road trip across the country, but the journey is not an easy one. You must save and spend your money wisely to complete challenges along the way.
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World of Cents
Match coins to earn money, then decide how to spend it building a magical world! World of Cents is a fun and engaging, kid-friendly game for ages 5 and up designed to help teach the value of money through the concepts of earning, saving and spending money, while incorporating basic math concepts.
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Money 101 Quiz
How well do you know the faces on dollars and coins? Take the quiz now and test your currency knowledge.
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The department offers FREE brochures and hand-outs on various financial topics that are available to the public through our Publications page.