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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of Banking and Securities

    Resources for My Money

    Financial resources to help you make $ense of it all!

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    Empower your financial future with these tailored resources for every life chapter.

    Regardless of whether you're launching a new venture, acquiring an existing business, or overseeing day-to-day operations, you'll find custom-fit support here to help you build and maintain a thriving enterprise. 

    Contact Our Consumer Help Center

    The DoBS Consumer Services Office provides courteous and timely responses to consumer inquiries and complaints with an objective to respond within 10 days of receipt. 

    Get Social With Us
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    Follow us on Facebook, X and LinkedIn to get updates about the department, learn about scams, and more!

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

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    Sign up to receive The Quarter,  the newsletter of the Department of Banking & Securities. This quarterly publication highlights department-related news, updates to policy, fraud protection guidance, and more.

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    Download Our Publications
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    The department offers FREE brochures and hand-outs on various financial topics that are available to the public through our Publications page.