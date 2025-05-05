Resources for My Money

Empower your financial future with these tailored resources for every life chapter.
Higher education and career training represent a substantial investment in your future. Taking steps to financially prepare for this journey is crucial to maximizing its benefits and minimizing potential debt burdens.
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Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – Paying for College
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Investor.gov – Saving for Education--529 Plans
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PA Dept. of Education – Career and Technical Education
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PA Dept. of Education – PA EmpowerU
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PA National Guard – Join our Team
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PHEAA – Financial Aid Webinars
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PA State System of Higher Education – Power & Promise
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PA.gov Services
Whether you're looking for a new job, starting a new job, changing roles, or experiencing a job loss, proactively gathering information helps you to be financially prepared for what lies ahead.
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PA Career Link
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PA. Dept. of Aging - Senior Community Service Employment Program
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PA Dept. of Banking and Securities – Your New Job (English)
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PA Dept. of Banking and Securities – Your New Job (Spanish)
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PA Dept. of Labor & Industry – Programs and Resources
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PA Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs – Veterans Employment
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Explore Job Opportunities with PA
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U.S. Department of Labor - Financal Education Tools
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PA.gov Services
Strong financial habits help families build security, strengthen relationships, and pursue shared financial goals with confidence.
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Childcare.gov – Financial Assistance Resources for Families
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Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – Building Your Child’s Money Skills
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PA Dept. of Banking and Securities – Marriage & Money (English)
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PA Dept. of Banking and Securities – Marriage & Money (Spanish)
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PA Dept. of Human Services – Families and Children Resources and Assistance Programs
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PA.gov Services
Whether you are buying a home or renting, navigating the housing market is a major financial decision. These resources provide essential guidance for renters and homeowners alike, ensuring both new and experienced residents make informed financial decisions about their housing situation.
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Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – Tools and Resources for Homebuyers
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Federal Trade Commission – Reverse Mortgages
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PA Dept of Banking and Securities - File a Complaint About a Financial Entity or Professional
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PA Dept. of Human Services – Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
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PA Housing Finance Agency – Homebuyers
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PA Housing Finance Agency – Homeowners
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PA Insurance Department – Learn about Insurance
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PA Public Utility Commission – Consumer Help Center
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PA.gov Services
Managing your money successfully is the first building block of financial security at each stage of your military career and beyond.
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Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – Financial Resources for Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families
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PA Dept. of Banking and Securities – Military Guide to Money and Investing
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PA Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs – Financial Assistance
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PA Office of Attorney General – Office of Military and Veterans Affairs
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MilitaryConsumer.gov – Your Tool for Financial Readiness
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USA.gov – Veterans Jobs and Training
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U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs - Fraud Protection
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U.S. Dept. of War - Road to Financial Readiness
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PA.gov Services
Regardless of whether you're launching a new venture, acquiring an existing business, or overseeing day-to-day operations, you'll find custom-fit support here to help you build and maintain a thriving enterprise.
Unexpected events can have a significant financial impact, requiring difficult financial choices.
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Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – Handling your financial life in the face of disasters and emergencies
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Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – Managing Someone Else’s Money
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Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – Debts and Deceased Relatives
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PA Dept. of Aging - Caregiver Support Program
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PA Dept. of Aging - PA CareKit
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PA Insurance Department – Consumer Resource Library
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PA Dept. of Banking and Securities – Emergency Financial Planning
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PA.gov Services
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PEMA – Available Disaster Help
A proactive approach to retirement planning can help ensure a more comfortable and secure future.
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Department of Aging
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Investor.gov - Older Investors
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Elder Financial Abuse Prevention Guide
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Getting Closer to Retirement
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PA Dept. of Aging - Financial Exploitation Resources
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PA Dept. of Aging - PA MEDI - Help with Medicare
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PA Dept. of Banking and Securities - File a Complaint About a Financial Entity or Professional
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PA.gov Services
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Social Security Administration – Protect Yourself from Scams
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U.S. Department of Justice Elder Justice Initiative
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U.S. Dept. of Labor – Retirement Savings Toolkit
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Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) – Learn and Protect
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Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – Consumer Resources
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Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) – Money Smart
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Federal Reserve – Fraud and Scams
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Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – Consumer Advice
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Investor.gov – Introduction to Investing
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National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) - Consumers
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Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) – HelpWithMyBank.gov
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U.S. Dept. of Labor – A guide to your money and your financial future
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U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – Investor.gov
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USA.gov – Money and Credit
Contact Our Consumer Help Center
The DoBS Consumer Services Office provides courteous and timely responses to consumer inquiries and complaints with an objective to respond within 10 days of receipt.
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Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Sign up to receive The Quarter, the newsletter of the Department of Banking & Securities. This quarterly publication highlights department-related news, updates to policy, fraud protection guidance, and more.
Download Our Publications
The department offers FREE brochures and hand-outs on various financial topics that are available to the public through our Publications page.