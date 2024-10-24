State Police Announce Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of one captain, three lieutenants, one administrative officer, and one troop administrative manager. All were recognized at a promotion ceremony on October 24.

Kenneth F. Tallman Promoted to Captain

Captain Kenneth F. Tallman is promoted and assigned as director of the Special Services Division within the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Captain Tallman enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2017, and lieutenant in 2020.

Rachel K. Grant Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Rachel K. Grant is promoted and assigned as director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Division within the Bureau of Patrol. Lieutenant Grant enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2018.

Brian L. Palm Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Brian L. Palm is promoted and assigned as commander of the Internal Affairs Division-Intake Section within the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Lieutenant Palm enlisted in the State Police in 2012 and was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2020.

Michael T. Stahl Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Michael T. Stahl is promoted and assigned as section commander of the Special Services Division within the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Lieutenant Stahl enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2020.

Kelly J. Zoppa Promoted to Administrative Officer

Administrative Officer 1 Kelly J. Zoppa is promoted and assigned as the Bureau of Administrative Manager in the Bureau of Patrol. Ms. Zoppa began her career with the State Police in 1996 as a clerk typist 1. She was promoted in 1997 to clerk typist 2, executive assistant 1 in 2003, and executive assistant 2 in 2011.

Lisa M. Zdunski Promoted to Troop Administrative Manager

Troop Administrative Manager Lisa M. Zdunski is promoted and assigned to Troop E, Erie headquarters. Ms. Zdunski began her career with the State Police in 2015 as a clerk typist 2 and was promoted to clerk typist 3 in 2018.