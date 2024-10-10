State Police Announce Promotions

Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, today announced the promotions of one captain, four lieutenants, two bureau administrative managers, and one troop administrative manager. All were recognized at a promotion ceremony on October 10.

Laura M. Klinger Promoted to Captain

Captain Laura M. Klinger is promoted and assigned as director of the Investigation and Operational Support Division within the Bureau of Forensic Services. Captain Klinger enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted to corporal in 2012, sergeant in 2016, and lieutenant in 2019.

Dawn Carpenter Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Dawn Carpenter is promoted and assigned as commander for the Recruitment Services Section in the Bureau of Training and Education. Lieutenant Carpenter enlisted in the State Police in 2009 and was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2021.

Daniel Covert Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Daniel Covert is promoted and assigned as station commander of Troop J, Avondale. Lieutenant Covert enlisted in the State Police in 2008 and was promoted to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2018 and lieutenant in 2024.

Melissa Sanzick Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Melissa Sanzick is promoted and assigned as assistant director of the Investigation and Operational Support Division, Bureau of Forensic Services. Lieutenant Sanzick enlisted in the State Police in 2003 and was promoted to corporal in 2009 and sergeant in 2021.

Gary Williard. Jr. Promoted to Lieutenant

Lieutenant Gary Williard, Jr. is promoted and assigned as commander of the Staff Services Section, Troop H, Harrisburg. Lieutenant Williard enlisted in the State Police in 2002 and was promoted to corporal in 2018 and sergeant in 2021.

Ann M. Deering Promoted to Bureau Administrative Manager

Bureau Administrative Manager Ann M. Deering is promoted and assigned as the Bureau Administrative Manager for the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Ms. Deering began her career with the State Police in 2012 as a clerk typist 2 before being promoted in 2013 to clerical supervisor 1 and then administrative assistant 1.

Jennifer K. Pennell Promoted to Bureau Administrative Manager

Bureau Administrative Manager Jennifer K. Pennell is promoted and assigned as the Bureau Administrative Manager for the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement. Ms. Pennell began her career with the State Police in 2016 as a clerk typist 2 and was promoted in 2017 to clerk typist 3.

Kathleen Popovich Promoted to Troop Administrative Manager

Troop Administrative Manager Kathleen Popovich is promoted and assigned as the Troop A, Greensburg Troop Administrative Manager. Ms. Popovich began her career with the State Police in 2006 as a clerical assistant 2 and was promoted in 2013 to clerical assistant 3.