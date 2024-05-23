PSP Compliment/Complaint Portal

Submitting a complaint online



If you are submitting a complaint:

Please provide a brief description of the events leading up to your initial contact with Pennsylvania State Police personnel

In describing the incident, thoroughly detail the events surrounding your complaint, including: the date day of week time of day

List the names, addresses and telephone numbers of anyone who was present when the incident occurred

If your complaint includes verbal abuse or rudeness, include the specific term, phrase, or language you found offensive

If an arrest action has taken place by the State Police, personnel complaints filed with this office will have no impact upon such cases. Issues regarding the validity of an arrest must be adjudicated before the appropriate judicial authority. In accordance with due process, you are entitled to request a hearing/appeal and present those issues before the judiciary identified on the citation/summons.

NOTE: Once you have initiated your complaint, you will have 48 hours to complete and submit the entry, or it will be erased. If you want to retain a copy of your submission for your records, please print or save your submission form before clicking submit.