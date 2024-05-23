Fees
General Information
- Send your order to:
Pennsylvania State Archives
Attn: Reference
1681 N. Sixth St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
- Make payment by check or money order payable to: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Add shipping and handling (see below) to all orders except copies of Birth and Death Certificates.
- The Archives may refuse to make copies of records that may be harmed in the process.
- Fees may be discounted for State Agencies, reproductions that will be used in a classroom, History Day student projects, and similar uses.
- Reproductions of electronic files may be subject to use fees. Consult our Use of Reproductions Permission Form via (PDF) or (Direct Submit) .
- Research and copy orders are handled in the order in which they are received. Please allow 6-8 weeks for processing. All fees are nonrefundable.
Reference By Mail
Research Fee
- $20.00 per name or indexed record(s) searched
Research Procedures
- Archives staff will search for one name or item in one series of original records. Genealogical requests should be submitted using the Research Request Forms.
- Research fees include up to 10 pages of copying. Additional copies will be provided at the rates listed below.
- Archives staff does not search digitized microfilm of county records or of other materials that are not housed in the Archives.
- The Archives cannot search unindexed or unarranged records.
Copy Fees
Paper Copies
- $0.50 per page (8.5" x 11" | 8.5" x 14" | 11" x 17")
Birth and Death Certificates
- $5.00 per record (uncertified only)
- Use Vital Records Request Form via (PDF) or (Direct Submit)
Land Records (warrants, surveys, and patents)
- $5.00 per record (uncertified)
- $20.00 per record (certified)
- Use Land Records Order Form via (PDF) or (Direct Submit)
Digital Scanning
- Color, High-Resolution Scans
- $10.00 per scan (Scans up to 23" x 33")
- $30.00 per scan (Scans larger than 23" x 33")
- B/W, Low-Resolution Scans (PDF only)
- $0.50 per scan (Scans up to 11" x 17")
- Scanning fee includes CD, DVD, e-mail transmission, or delivery via Microsoft OneDrive download
- $10.00 for files provided on USB drive
Existing Digital Files
- $5.00 per file
- Fee includes CD, DVD, e-mail transmission, or delivery via Microsoft OneDrive download
- $10.00 for files provided on USB drive
Digitized Microfilm Duplicates
- $15.00 per digitized roll
- Fee includes delivery via Microsoft OneDrive download
- $10.00 for files provided on USB drive
Audiovisual Materials
- In-House Conversion Rates
- $50.00 setup fee per order
- $25.00 per half hour for conversion from audio or video original to digital
- Fee includes CD, DVD, e-mail transmission or delivery via Microsoft OneDrive download
- $10.00 for files provided on USB drive
- $50.00 plus vendor's charge for special needs
- Outsourced Vendor Conversion Rates
- $50.00 setup fee plus any vendor charges for conversion
- The State Archives cannot currently convert reel-to-reel motion picture films, Umatic videotapes, or other selected media depending on physical condition, to a digital format; vendor rates will apply to media that cannot be digitized at the Archives
Certificate of Authenticity
- $15.00 per record for a certificate of authenticity with raised, gold seal
Use Fees
- Use fees are assessed per image or for first 3 minutes of audiovisual material
- Under 5,000 circulation/print run:
- $40.00 commercial use
- $20.00 nonprofit use
- Circulation/print run of 5,000 or over:
- $100.00 commercial use
- $50.00 nonprofit use
- Broadcast use, commercials, motion pictures, radio/television productions:
- $200.00 commercial use
- $100.00 nonprofit use
- Webpage Use:
- $40.00 commercial use
- $20.00 nonprofit use
- Use the Use of Reproductions Permission Form via (PDF) or (Direct Submit)
Shipping and Handling
For orders totaling:
- $20.00 or less = FREE
- $20.01-$100.00 = $5.00
- Over $100.00 = $25.00