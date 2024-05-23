The .gov means its official.

Women's History Resource Guide (RG 21 - RG 23)

General Index to Women's Resources at the PA State Archives

Also see RG and MG Subject Indexes for more information

Record Group 21

Records of Proprietary Government

Digitized

Under the First Frame of Government drawn up by William Penn in 1682, the Provincial Council was to consist of seventy-two popularly elected members with the Governor presiding over the body and also having three votes. The Council was to govern in the absence of the Governor, appoint judges, create courts of justice, regulate trade with the Indians, and issue municipal regulations. The Council could also call and dismiss the Assembly at will and held the exclusive right to initiate legislation. The Assembly, on the other hand, possessed the right to approve or reject bills passed by the Provincial Council and to propose amendments. The Council was also to serve as the highest court of the Province.

Numerous objections were raised to the implementation of the First Frame of Government and these were addressed in the Second Frame of Government, adopted in April, 1683. Under the Second Frame, the Provincial Council consisted of three members from each county with the total membership not being allowed to exceed seventy-two or fall below eighteen. The triple vote of the Governor provided for in the First Frame was abolished but he was now given veto power. The Governor could perform no public act "except in the presence of the Council," and the Council retained control over the Assembly and legislation as stipulated in the First Frame of Government. When William Penn returned to England in 1684, he turned the government over to the Provincial Council and its president, Thomas Lloyd. William Penn subsequently grew dissatisfied with the performance of the Council and stripped it of its executive powers. In December 1686, he appointed a five-man commission. Dissatisfied once more, Penn heeded the advice of Thomas Lloyd and appointed John Blackwell Deputy Governor in July 1688. When Blackwell was removed two years later, the government returned to the hands of Provincial Council President Thomas Lloyd. Lloyd was appointed Deputy Governor of the Province in 1691. Benjamin Fletcher replaced Lloyd in April, 1693 after Penn lost the government of the colony. During Fletcher's tenure, the Council became an appointed rather than an elected body. Once he resumed authority in 1694, William Penn appointed William Markham as his Deputy Governor.

Markham found himself at odds with both the Council and the Assembly. Consequentially, Markham acted without the Council for an entire year. When Markham finally recalled the Council in September 1696, he decided to recognize the body as appointed rather than elected. Markham needed money for defense, but the Assembly denied the Deputy Governor. Markham eventually granted greater powers to the Assembly in exchange for their cooperation in what came to be known as " Markham's Frame of Government." This frame took away some of the Council's powers, giving both the Council and Assembly the right to propose legislation. Both houses needed to consent in order for legislation to pass. Although the Governor in Council could still call the Assembly at any time, the right of adjournment passed to the Assembly.

On October 28, 1701 William Penn's new Charter of Privileges was adopted. It remained until the overthrow of the proprietary government in 1776. The Charter of Privileges contained no reference to the Council as a legislative body and, therefore, the Council was excluded by implication from the legislative process. Membership was appointive and tenure was at the Proprietor's pleasure. Consequently, the best known and most conservative inhabitants of the Province and of devoted friends of the Proprietor comprised the Council. In the Governor's absence, the Council could exercise all of his powers except those relating to legislation. Advice and consent of the Council was still necessary for the Governor to act on matters of government, but this restriction was no longer in force after 1763.

All of the Provincial Council records in the custody of the State Archives were microfilmed under the sponsorship of the National Historical Publications Commission and may be located by consulting the Guide to the Microfilm of the Records of the Provincial Council, 1682-1776, in the Pennsylvania State Archives by Donald H. Kent and Martha L. Simonetti (Harrisburg: 1966). Index information cards for each document that were filmed at the time give the title and description of the item, the endorsement of the Council, if any, and the place or places where the record has been published. For related types of materials on the Provincial Council see also the Logan Papers (Manuscript Group 379), Richard Peters Papers (Manuscript Group 498), Shippen Family Papers (Manuscript Group 595), Penn Manuscripts (Manuscript Group 485), Miscellaneous Collection (Manuscript 425), and Provincial Council Papers (Manuscript Group 1040) at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania located at 1300 Locust Street in Philadelphia. Rough minutes of the Provincial Council for the period May 15, 1693 to August 13, 1717 will be found in the collections of the American Philosophical Society and these were microfilmed as part of the Library of Congress and the University of North Carolina joint State Microfilm Records Project that was completed in 1950. Israel D. Rupp, writing under the pen name of "A Gentleman of the Bar," published a book entitled Early History of Western Pennsylvania in 1849 that contains an appendix relating to Indian affairs in the Provincial period. This appendix contains transcripts of instructions of the Governor and Council to the delegates attending Indian conferences, journals containing minutes of conferences, messages from the Governor and Council to the Indians, and peace treaties.

Commissioners of Indian Trade Accounts, 1758-1766. {Series #21.2} Grouped by fort or town and arranged thereunder chronologically by date of entry. Indian trade accounts kept by Treasurer John Reynolds for the Commissioners of Indian Trade. Information provided in the cash summary tables is date of entry, location of trade, and amount. Information provided on individual trader accounts is date of entry, name of trader or merchant, amount on interest, and amount to Province of Pennsylvania. Trader and merchant names include Mary Coates, Margaret Coates, Mildred Roberts, Joseph Richardson, William Fisher, Rachel Pemberton, Mary Sorrell. Mary Taggart, Beulah Paschal, Elizabeth Paschal, Sarah Hasell, Thomasina Hasell, Hannah Growden, Margarett Hyatt, Ann Ohill, Mary Richardson, Elizabeth Griffitts, Elizabeth Warner, Anna Warner, Hannah Allen, Barbara Gheer, Mildred Roberts,

Minutes of the Provincial Council, 1682-1775. Digitized Rolls 570-595 {Series #21.8} Minutes of the proceedings of the Provincial Council of Pennsylvania covering the period from March 10, 1682/3 to December 9, 1775. It is believed that the earliest records and minutes of the Provincial Council were kept on loose sheets of paper and only later recorded in books as evidenced by the frequent long intervals of dates and blank spaces left for documents. The published minutes are indexed externally, alphabetically by name and subject in General Index to the Colonial Records of Pennsylvania in 16 Volumes and the Pennsylvania Archives in 12 Volumes prepared and arranged by Samuel Hazard (Philadelphia: 1860). In the forth volume of the collection, Native American men are described as "women". This illustrates the influence of Anglo American gender roles amongst the American Indians of the period.

Miscellaneous Papers, 1664-1775. {Series #21.9} Miscellaneous correspondence, agreements, proclamations, land grants, deeds, receipts, memoranda, depositions, assignments, warrants, surveys, returns of survey, patents, wills, minutes, ledgers, lists and reports. Information provided varies with type of document. Subjects touched upon include the agreement between the English and the Dutch at New York in 1664, Quit Rent Act of 1705/6, the Pennsylvania-Maryland boundary dispute, the Militia Bill, Indian treaties, the French and Indian War, and Connecticut claims. Includes cases and testimonies of women.



Record Group 22

Records of the Department of Education

Partially Digitized

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction was established under the Constitution of 1874. It replaced the Office of Superintendent of Common Schools, which had been created in 1857 to assume the duties relating to the administration of public schools originally lodged with the Secretary of the Commonwealth by the Free School Act of 1834. By 1876, the officials working under the Superintendent were commonly known as the Department of Public Instruction. The powers and duties of this Department greatly increased in 1923 when the State Library and Museum, the State Board of Censors, the Public School Employees' Retirement Board, the Pennsylvania Historical Commission, and the various State professional examining boards were made administrative units of Public Instruction.

In keeping with its responsibility for the administration the State's educational policies, the Department of Public Instruction supervised the public school system, distributed State subsidies to school districts, administered teachers' colleges and vocational-education programs, issued licenses for certain professions, and operated the State Library. Several administrative units were eventually separated from the Department. In 1945, the Historical Commission, the Museum and the State Archives were merged to form an independent agency, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The State Board of Censors was abolished in 1956 once the act creating it was declared unconstitutional by the State Supreme Court. In 1963, the professional examining boards transferred to the jurisdiction of the Department of State. In 1969, the name of the Department of Public Instruction changed to the Department of Education.

Annual Reports of Private Secondary Schools, 1971-1972. {Series #22.8} Annual reports relating to pupils, subjects, general data, and enrollment for private secondary schools, filed with the Department of Education for the period 1971-1972. Information furnished includes name of the school, county, address, signature of administrator and date, date received by the Bureau of Statistics, number of days in the school year, length of school day in hours, number of class periods in average school day, length of average class period in minutes, number of teachers, enrollment by subject and grade, distribution of twelfth-grade graduates by age, number of graduates who applied for admission to a degree granting institution by gender, and a chart showing distribution of total graduates by post-high school activity.

Annual Reports of Public Secondary Schools, 1971-1972. {Series # 22.10} Information furnished for each school includes name of the administrative unit, county, name of school or intermediate unit, address, name and signature of principal with telephone number, signature of administrator and date, date received by the Division of Statistics, opening and closing date of school year for teachers and pupils, number of days in school, length of school day in hours, number of class periods in average school day, length of average class period in minutes, number of graduates who applied for admission to a degree granting institution by gender, and a chart showing distribution of total graduates by post-high school activity. Categories for post-high school activities include various types of post-secondary institutions and programs, as well as types of occupations, all broken down by race and sex.

Higher Education General Information Surveys on College Enrollments, 1960-1971. {Series #22.11} Information furnished by each institution includes name of the institution, signature of administrator and date, and date received by the Bureau of Statistics. Reports filed from 1960 to 1968 include full-time and part-time enrollments, and freshmen full-time student enrollments broken down by gender. Reports filed from 1969 to 1971 include full-time and part-time enrollments and credit hours registered, broken down by gender for undergraduates, graduate students, non-degree students, and first-time freshmen.

Reports of Degrees and Other Formal Awards Conferred, 1962-1965, 1968-1972. {Series #22.14} Annual reports submitted by each institution of higher education relating to degrees, certificates, and diplomas conferred. The reports for 1962 to 1965 are broken down into two categories: Associate's Degrees, Certificates and Diplomas, and Bachelor's and Higher Degrees. Information furnished includes name and location of the institution, name of administrator and date, and date received by the Bureau of Statistics, and type and number of degrees conferred, by gender, for each program. The reports for 1968 to 1972 are broken down by type of institution. Information furnished includes name and location of the institution, name of administrator and date, and reporting date, type and number of degrees conferred, by gender, for each field of study.

Directories and Reports of the Vocational Education Management Information System, 1970-1979. {Series #22.15} Reference directories to secondary and post-secondary schools in Pennsylvania that offered Vocational Education programs and reports providing analysis of such programs. The directories specify the types of programs offered, course offerings, total enrollment, and enrollment by grade level at each school, by region, county, and school district. The reports provide a descriptive analysis of Vocational Education programs by providing data that includes total enrollment, enrollment broken down by race, gender and grade, course offerings, program duration, and cooperative opportunities.

Administrative Correspondence, 1972-1978.{Series #22.16} Correspondence of the Commissioner of Higher Education who headed the Office of Higher Education. File headings include correspondence to presidents of state colleges and universities, 1972-77; Gladys S. Hardy, 1976-1977; Lincoln University Special File, 1977-1978; Edward C. McGuire, 1977; Violet R. Smith, 1977; hearing transcripts re: Violet R. Smith, 1977; trust fund, 1974-1977; and Harold C. Wisor, 1977.

Committee Studies, 1969-1976. {Series #22.17} Series contains minutes, studies, reports, and conference records of special committees within the Office of Commissioner of Higher Education. Subjects include campus unrest; coordinators of Higher Education Eastern Seaboard Enclave; classification and compensation study; degree programs; employee performance and development guide; Master Plan For Higher Education; institutional master plan; and Task Force on Two-year Post-Secondary Education in Pennsylvania. This series includes information on early women in higher education.

Minutes of the Board of Normal School Principals, 1920-1931.{Series #22.18} A record of meetings of the Board of Normal School Principals. A typical agenda includes the date, time and location of the meeting and a list of those members attending the meeting. Topics discussed include admission requirements, committee appointments, committee reports; course of study, curricula, finances, length of school year, redistricting, summer school sessions, and school vacation dates. As normal schools had high female attendance rates, this collection includes information on women in higher education.

Minutes of the Board of Presidents of State Teachers' Colleges, 1931-1977. {Series #22.19} A record of meetings of the Board of Presidents of State Teachers Colleges. A typical agenda includes the date, time and location of the meeting and a list of those members attending the meeting. Topics discussed include athletics, committee appointments, budget, committee reports, curriculum, enrollment, faculty, fees, finances, salaries, school year calendar, and standards. Includes information on women in higher education.

Minutes of the Board of State College and University Directors, 1971-1975. {Series #22.20} A record of meetings of the Board of State College and University Directors. A typical agenda includes the date, time and location of the meeting and a list of those members attending the meeting. Topics discussed include budgets, capitol projects, committee appointments, committee reports, faculty, fees, legislation, programs, purchasing, residency requirements, salaries. Includes information on women in higher education.

Minutes of the Board of Trustees of State Colleges and the State University, 1954-1965, 1971-1977. {Series #22.21} A record of meetings of the Board of Trustees of State Colleges and Universities. Information provided from agenda formats varies for each of the thirteen state owned schools. A typical agenda includes the call to order that gives the date, time and campus location of the meeting. Also frequently listed are the name of the members and guests invited to attend the meeting. Reports discussed include the President's report on the budget, and those submitted by the Athletic Committee, Budget and Finance Committee, Institutional Development Committee, Personnel Committee and the Public Relations Committee. Common topics include faculty appointments, retirement, accreditation, building development, gifts, grants, tuition fees, and student assistance. Includes information on women in higher education.

Specialized Correspondence, 1965-1977. {Series #22.22} Specialized correspondence of the Commissioner of Higher Education. Topics include Baskin's private dorms, Bridgewater Case (Clarion State College), California State College student problems, Commonwealth university system, faculty development, Fund for Improvement of Post-Secondary Education, Indiana University presidential search, Millersville conference originals, moratorium on branch campuses, off-campus centers study (Heald-Hobson), Open College Study, Penn-Jersey common market, Prison education, Servicemen's Opportunity College, Speeches, State College Missions, Tenure, West Chester presidential search, and Westchester State College censure. Includes information on affirmative action and women's education.

Annual Reports of High Schools, 1898-1919. {Series #22.96} Annual reports filed by high schools with the Department of Public Instruction. Information contained in the reports includes the number of months in the year that the school was open, the number of who were pupils enrolled broken down by gender, the number of students who graduated, the number of teachers employed, and the number of pupils studying each subject.



Annual Reports of School Districts, 1897-1919. {Series #22.97} Annual reports filed by each school district with the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Information given includes the number of schools in the district, the number of years in the course of study; the number of scholars, the district tax rate, treasurer's receipts, the number of months in the year the school was open, the number of pupils enrolled by gender, the number of students graduating, the number of teachers employed, and the number of pupils studying each subject.

Applications for Teaching Certificates, 1866-1922. {Series #22.98} Applications for permanent, provisional, temporary, special, and temporary special continuation teaching certificates submitted to the Superintendent of Public Instruction. The type of information given varies with the forms utilized. Application forms for provisional college certification provide the name, age, address, county of residence, and college of the candidate; the college courses that he or she studied; the date that the diploma was issued; and the dates that the application was received and the certificate granted. Application forms for permanent certification, on the other hand, usually only indicate the name, address, semesters of teaching experience, and school district of the applicant; the date that the application was received; and the date that certification was granted. As teaching was one of the few professions open to women, this collection includes information on women in higher education.

Correspondence of the Postwar Education Committee of the State Council of Education and the Postwar Planning Commission, 1943-1947.{Series #22.99} This Series contains correspondence, memoranda, reports, and plans and procedures that outline the organization, responsibilities, activities and goals of the Postwar Planning Commission and the Postwar Education Committee. Topics addressed by the documents include funding, literacy, vocational training, education, memorials, counseling, employment, school facilities, and readjustment of veterans and civilians to a peacetime economy. Includes information on women and education.

Minute Books of the State Board of Education, 1911-1920. {Series #22.105} Minutes documenting the meetings of the State Board of Education. A typical record includes the date, time and location of the meeting, a list of the names of those members attending the meeting, and a summary of the discussion. Topics discussed include admission requirements, committee appointments, curricula, appropriations, expenses, investigations, lighted school rooms, graduation requirements, conditions of school buildings, legislation, physical education, vocational education, and federal education reports and plans. Includes information on women and education.

Minutes, Correspondence, and Exhibits Relating to the Investigation of the Department of Public Instruction by the Joint Legislative Committee on Finances, 1932-1934. {Series #22.106} Minutes, correspondence, and exhibits relating to the investigation of the Department of Public Instruction by the Joint Legislative Committee on Finances. Areas investigated by the committee include the nature of the departmental organization, the functions performed, and staff salaries; teacher salaries; teacher preparation colleges; the overabundance of students being trained to be teachers; costs of maintaining school buildings; and school funding. Exhibits include summaries of duties of the department and the bureaus, financial information, organizational charts, employee and salary rosters, reorganization proposals, reports, publications, purchasing procedures, teacher placement and education summaries, curricula, enrollment, and graduation and tuition information on colleges and universities. Suggestions to improve education and reduce spending discussed by the committee and the department included cutting personnel, closing colleges dedicated to training teachers, cutting salaries, reorganizing the Department, and reorganizing public schools. Includes information on women and education.

Miscellaneous Reports, 1955-1971. {Series #22.109} This Series is comprised of reports filed with the Superintendent of Public Instruction relevant to elementary, secondary and higher education in Pennsylvania. Topics covered by the reports include curricula, state colleges and universities, special education, vocational education, the Master Plan of Higher Education, library standards, and Project Upward Bound. Includes information on women and education.

Records Examinations for Permanent Certificates, 1897-1919. {Series #22.113} This Series contains the record of the examination results of applicants for teaching certificates filed with the Department of Public Instruction. Information contained on the forms includes the names of the members of the examining committee including the chairman and secretary; the number of applicants; the number of applications approved; the names, and sometimes, the address of the applicants; the number of terms each applicant taught; each applicant's examination score as well as their percentage marks in each of several subjects including spelling, reading, writing, arithmetic, history, government, hygiene, algebra, geography, and pedagogy; and finally, either the number of the certificate issued or the date the certificate was issued to each successful applicant. As teaching was one of the few professions open to women, this collection includes information on women in higher education.

Twenty Five Year Reports of County and District Superintendents, 1900-1925. {Series #22.121} Reports submitted by the county or district superintendent at the request of the Department of Public Instruction to correlate with similar reports that had been completed in 1877 and 1900. The purpose of the reports was to call attention to noteworthy achievements, specific epochs of change and progress, important dates, outstanding personages, and other information showing what had been accomplished and the nature of future needs. Information discussed in the reports includes enrollment and teacher statistics, the status of school facilities and equipment, district organization, growth of high school (secondary) education, teacher training, curriculum development, and funding for education. Some of the reports also include information on parochial schools, academies and colleges. Includes information on women in higher education.

Records of Equal Rights Program Activities, 1965-1977. {Series #22.24} Program activities of the Office of Equal Education Opportunity. Files include memoranda, correspondence, testimonies, reports, agenda, news clippings, grant applications, press releases, minutes, service purchase contracts, general invoices, programs, and registration forms. Subjects in the files include Afro-American Mandate, 1968; Allenberry seminars and conferences, 1966-1970; Ethnic Heritage, 1975-1976; Higher Education Conference program and report, 1965-1966; Human Relations Committee-PDE, 1970-1972; Intergroup Curriculum Projects, 1974-1975; Key Clubs, 1974-1977; PDE Advisory Committee, 1975; Philadelphia Fellowship Commission College Conference, 1966-1968; Recruitment Clinics, 1972-1973; Rhodes - Legislation, 1974-1975; Sexism - Bureau reports, 1973; Sexism - Implementation and Evaluation Committee, 1971-1976; State Board Report re: School Desegregation, 1975; and Vocational Education Segregation, 1976.



State Board of Censors (Motion Picture)

Created in 1915, the Board of Censors was composed of three members appointed by the Governor in order to examine and supervise the examination by others of all films, reels or views exhibited or used in Pennsylvania to ensure compliance with proper moral standards. The Board was specifically charged with preventing the display of any such motion picture film judged to be sacrilegious, obscene, indecent, or immoral or such as might tend, in the judgment of the Board, to debase or corrupt community morals. The Board was abolished in 1956.

Applications for Examination, 1915-1951. {Series #22.25} This Series contains the applications submitted by motion picture film companies requesting the Board of Censors to review their films. The application gives the title of the film; the name of the manufacturer; the names of the leading actors and actresses; the number and length of reels; the style of film and indicates whether the film was approved without changes, approved with eliminations, or condemned outright. If the film was approved with eliminations, an Eliminations Form is attached and lists the specific changes that needed to be made. There is often also present a Memorandum of Changes form that reveals when requested eliminations or changes were made and when the Board approved the film. Some applications have copies of the script attached. This series illustrates notions of gender and sexuality present within the period.

Daily Minutes, 1939-1956. {Series #22.26} Minutes documenting the daily activities of the Board of Censors reviewers. Information contained in the minutes provides the name and manufacturer of the motion picture films reviewed, whether they were approved without change, approved with eliminations, or condemned. If the film was approved with changes or condemned the reason and required revisions were listed. The minutes also list contacts with film manufacturers who appealed the review of films by the Board of Censors. This series illustrates notions of gender and sexuality present within the period.

General Correspondence, 1924-1956. {Series #22.27} Correspondence received and sent by the Board of Censors chairman and members. Also included are a few legal briefs, press releases and movie reviews. The correspondence were received by or sent to Abraham Levy, Special Deputy Attorney General, citizens, clergy, motion picture companies, officials from Pennsylvania state government agencies, and officials from agencies in other states such as Ohio, New York and Maryland. Subjects include censorship; news clippings; clergyman and women's clubs; television censorship; condemned motion pictures; complaints; and soviet films. Correspondence discuss the review of motion picture films by the board, revisions to make the movie appropriate for release, denial for release of the film, opinions from agency officials and other states regarding the film' s content. Films include "The Birth of a Baby," "She Shoulda Said No," etc...

Legal Briefs, 1915-1921, 1928-1940. {Series #22.28} This Series contains appeals, replies, briefs, orders and correspondence filed by motion picture companies, the State Board of Censors, the attorney general and the court in matters regarding the denial of the release of a film by the Board of Censors. This series illustrates notions of gender and sexuality present within the period.

Reports, 1925-1951. {Series #22.29} Annual reports submitted by the Board concerning prosecutions of violations; the sale of substituted approval seals; budget allotments; the number of movies and reels examined; the number of films certified, modified, with number of eliminations, or disapproved; list of appeals taken to court; and number of field inspections. This series illustrates notions of gender and sexuality present within the period.

Rules, Procedures and Forms, 1915-1956. {Series #22.30} This Series contains a wide variety of documents providing insight into the Board's operating procedures. Among the materials present are Fines, 1919-1947, that list the fines assessed to movie theaters for showing films that were not edited to meet the Board's requirements or did not show the Board's seal of approval and Certificates of Censorship, 1915-1951, that are the official forms sent to the manufacturer to indicate if a film has been approved, approved with eliminations, or not approved. Information included is the film's title, name of manufacturer, number of reels and date certificate was issued; Action on "Soundies", no date, list of films with sound that were reviewed by the Board and includes the film's title, leading actor and actress, and what action was taken; Record of Violations, 1939-1949, lists fines issued to each manufacturer giving the film's title, location where shown, date of the incident, and violation; Rule and Regulations, 1915-1950, contains copies of acts, rules, mission statements, legal briefs and correspondence used to direct the Board; Procedures and Forms, 1915-1956, contains copies of forms, sample letters, certificates, affidavits, violation notices, monthly reports and procedures; Inspector's Report on Eliminations, 1915-1951, contains the report submitted by the inspector after reviewing a film including the film's title, manufacturer, and requested eliminations; Violations of Censorship, 1927-1929, contains reports, correspondence and affidavits reporting violations and requests regarding the violation. Information includes the film's title, the name of the manufacturer, and the date and location of the incident and the violation. This series illustrates notions of gender, fertility, and sexuality present within the period.



Record Group 23

Records of the Department of Public Welfare

The Departments of Public Assistance and Welfare merged in 1958 to form the Department of Public Welfare. As the primary state agency concerned with the social welfare and financial needs of the citizens of the Commonwealth, the Department of Public Welfare administers a wide range of services which include: public assistance, medical assistance, aid to the handicapped, mental health and retardation programs and institutions, State hospitals, and the licensing and inspection of nursing homes, day-care centers and hospitals.

The department can be traced directly back to the Board of Public Charities, which was created in 1869 to inspect all charitable and correctional institutions in the Commonwealth, and the Board's Committee on Lunacy, which was established in 1883 to examine places for the confinement of the insane. In 1921, the Board of Public Charities and the Committee on Lunacy were abolished, and the Department of Public Welfare was created to coordinate and administer welfare programs. In 1923, the name of the Department of Public Welfare was changed to the Department of Welfare. Supervision over penal and correctional institutions was transferred in 1953 from the Bureau of Penal Affairs to the Department of Justice.

In 1937, the Department of Public Assistance was created to administer a centralized relief program. The State Emergency Relief Board, established in 1932 to handle unemployment relief and work relief, was abolished and its powers and duties, along with those of the Welfare Department's Bureau of Assistance, were transferred to the new agency.