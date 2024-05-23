The .gov means its official.

Women's History Resource Guide - Manuscript Groups

Manuscript Group 6

Diaries and Journals Collection

Diaries, travel accounts, memorandum books, weather journals, etc., accessioned as single units, featuring the following women:

Lydia Hunn Diary, 1875.

Includes information on domestic arts, Quakerism, and women's political activism.

Includes information on domestic arts, Quakerism, and women's political activism. Nellie Findley Shunk Diary, May 10 - July 4, 1899.

Records Shunk's trip to Europe with friends.

Records Shunk's trip to Europe with friends. Elizabeth Werst Diary, 1854, 1858, 1865-80:

Description of various trips and personal information by Elizabeth Werst of Mechanicsburg, Penna.

Description of various trips and personal information by Elizabeth Werst of Mechanicsburg, Penna. Bertha Wold Diary, Nov. 1918 to Feb. 1919:

"Impressions of France from Hospital Train 56" Describes experience of an Army Nurse in WWI during a trip by train to collect wounded.

Manuscript Group 7

Military Manuscript Collection

Miscellaneous private papers relating to the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, Philippine Insurrection, World War I, the Pennsylvania National Guard, and peacetime military service. Included are records of individual service, along with related correspondence, and records of militia units and these regiments of Pennsylvania volunteers.

Mrs. Paul W. Bartlett to Governor Robert E. Pattison, on the subject of national peace, on behalf of a women's peace, 1886

1917, Apr. 7, Women's Section of the Navy League Certificate

1918-1919, Miss Serface Pass, A.N.C.

WWI Nurse Records

Manuscript Group 8

Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous)

Spanning the period from the seventeenth to the twentieth century, these are miscellaneous papers on a large number of legal, political, military, business, medical, educational, social, civic, and religious subjects, including--as a few examples-- materials concerning Democratic, Know-Nothing, Republican and Whig politics; the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War; the Pennsylvania Railroad Company, Pittsburgh and Western Railroad Company, Delaware and Hudson Canal Company, and various forges and furnaces; colonial land policies; slavery; and the Society of Friends. Collection also holds miscellaneous papers of several Pennsylvania families.

Adams, Abigail. Letter dated March 13, 1780.

Allen, Elizabeth. Letter dated January 14, 1918.

Anonymous. Draft of a letter, discussing feminine clothes and manners.

Davis, Eliza. Letter dated March 28, 1812.

Davis, Hannah G. Letter dated July 14, 1851.

Fuller, Gertrude. Correspondence, speeches, and misc. items dated 1928-1936.

Gearhart Family Letters. Letters written by Elizabeth F. Brown in California during the Gold Rush to relatives in Pennsylvania. Dated 1858-59.

Gilson, Mrs. C. J. Teachers' Provincial Certificate, No. 96, Crawford Co., Pa., 1861.

Growden, Ann. Legal papers of Ann Growden, widow of Joseph Growden, 1735.

Grove, Mrs. Clement F. Collection. Letter, deeds and misc. items dated 1787-1839.

Harrisburg Bible Society. Minute Book, Jan. 20, 1866-May 26, 1881.

Maid Social League

Oakley, Violet. Papers, ca. 1955-1961

Remedy Books

Testimony by Friends Haverford Monthly Meeting.

Various Circulars

"Who Will Care for Mother Now?" Song by Charles Carroll Sawyer and C. F. Thompson, no date.

"Kind Friends are Near Her: Answer to Who Will Care for Mother Now?" Words by E. Rossiter and music by F. Walters

"Mother: Is the Battle Over?" Song lyrics published by A.W. Auner



Manuscript Group 9

Pennsylvania Writers Collection

Notes, manuscripts, and related materials pertaining to certain of the works of these Pennsylvania authors, composers, and poets.

Deland, Margaret

Dolson, Hildegarde

Foster, Stephen Collin

Hill, Grace Livingston

Long, Amelia Reynolds

Martin, Helen R.

Mayo, Katherine

McCloskey, Eunice Loncoske

Miller, Lois

Rinehart, Mary Roberts

Singmaster, Elsie

Tarbell, Ida

Vivan, Cassandra

White, Neila Gardner

Widdemer, Margaret

Manuscript Group 43

Dock Family Papers

These are primarily the papers of Mira Lloyd Dock (1853-1945), who was a prominent figure in promoting forest conservation, founding the Pennsylvania State Forest School and tirelessly advocating for the beautification of Harrisburg. She was the first woman appointed to the State Forestry Reservation Commission, serving from 1901 to 1913. Much of her correspondence relates to the American Forestry Association, the Pennsylvania Department of Forestry, the Pennsylvania Forestry Association, the State Forestry Academy at Mt. Alto, the Women's School of Horticulture at Ambler, the State Federation of Pennsylvania Women, and the General Federation of Women's Clubs. Major Correspondents include Mary Colston, Robert S. Conklin, A. Boyd Hamilton, Florence Keen, J. Horace McFarland, Warren H. Manning, Frederick Law Olmsted, Marlin E. Olmsted, Gifford Pinchot, William H. Rau, Joseph T. Rothrock, and Miss F. R. Wilkinson. Related items include State Forestry Reservation Commission minutes, 1913; reports and speeches, 1902-13; school notebooks; and professional and personal diaries, 1869-1918, (32 volumes). There are a large number of photographs, ca. 1880-ca. 1940, including images of various Dock family members, Joseph T. Rothrock, and Pennsylvania Governor William A. Stone; trees and forest reserves throughout Pennsylvania; and urban scenes including Coudersport, Harrisburg, Johnstown, and Philadelphia.

Also present are views of churches, commercial and public buildings, and scenes relating her travels. Also present are extensive materials relating to Mira Dock's grandfather, William Dock (1793-1868), and father, Gilliard Dock (1827-1895); her uncle George Dock (1823-187?) who was a physician and professor of medicine at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia; and Mira's younger brother George Dock (1860-1951), also a physician and teacher of medicine. The papers of Gilliard Dock contain travel notes covering trips to Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, the Rocky Mountains, 1845-1894; comments on the depressions of the 1850s, 1870s, and 1890s; and observations concerning Gilliard's career as a machinist and as a mine superintendent, 1849-1880. The latter papers shed considerable light on Gilliard's experiences as a partner in the firm of Hickok and Dock, a general machine business operating in Harrisburg in the early 1850s; as the operator of a machine shop business at Hopewell from 1856-61; as a private in the Civil War, 1862; and as the superintendent of coal mines at Lorberry, 1863-66, Lykens, 1866-70, and Shamokin, 1871-73. Relating to the last of these positions, when Gilliard was an employee of the Pennsylvania Railroad, there is a letter press book, 1871-72, with copies of letters directed to W. B. Fowle, general manager of the Shamokin operation.

Mira Dock Papers, 1878-1947

Prints and Postcards, 1889-1948, [undated] Young Woman's Creek Forest Reservation

Miscellaneous Information on the International Women's Council, Pennsylvania Federation of Women's Clubs.



Manuscript Group 46

Ephrata Cloister Collection, 1723-1951

Manuscripts (mostly in German) pertaining to Ephrata Cloister, a celibate religious community of the German Seventh Day Baptists founded ca. 1725 by Georg Conrad Beissel (b. 1690, d. 1768). The collection includes papers on theology, astrology and medicine by Jacob Martin (b. 1725, d. 1790), miscellaneous remedies and magical charms, a 1767 letter from Brother Ezechiel Sangmeister to Conrad Beissel condemning Beissel's alleged "tyranny and drunkenness," and correspondence of Jacob Martin that includes an exchange with Jacob Sensenig, 1760 and undated. Also present are miscellaneous items and printed pieces including a woodcut contrasting Gutenberg's 1440 press with the modern press of 1723, an illuminated calendar and cloister hymn possibly written by Conrad Beissel, an intricate illustrated monograph by Beissel, a pamphlet, entitled Act of Incorporation of Seventh Day Baptists printed in 1860, and a broadside printed on the old Ephrata press during its exhibition at the Sesquicentennial of the Franklin Institute in 1874.

Astrological, Alchemical, and Theosophical Materials.

Literary and Devotional Materials

Folklore, Medicine, and Magic

Manuscript Group 67

Harris Family Papers

Digitized

Chiefly papers of James Harris (b. 1755, d. 1825) and James Dunlop Harris (b. 1797, 1842). The former, a deputy surveyor and member of the Pennsylvania Senate from 1800 to 1808, was, with his father-in-law, Colonel James Dunlop, the co-founder in 1795 of the town of Bellefonte, Centre County. The latter was a principal engineer on first the Western Division, next upon the West Branch Division, and finally upon North Branch Division of the Pennsylvania Canal. Included are a few items pertaining to the parents of James Harris: John Harris (b. 1723, d. 1794) and his wife Jane. John Harris was an early settler on the Swatara in Lancaster (now Dauphin) County, and founder in 1790 of Mifflintown on the Juniata. Probably the most striking item in the group is an inventory of the estate of Jane Harris (d. 1807) which includes a list of books which had belonged to her husband. This list shows a theological and historical library of very considerable dimensions and quality for a pioneer family in eighteenth-century Pennsylvania.

The papers of James Harris contain correspondence with William Bell, John Blair, John Mitchell, and others, 1802-26; a plan of Mifflintown (1790), 1814; deeds for lots in Bellefonte, 1807, 1809; agreements between James Harris and others, 1803, 1813, 1826; notebook, journal, notes, etc., regarding various surveying expeditions, 1784; notifications of Harris' appointment, 1787, to lay out a highway from Frankstown on the Juniata to the mouth of Loyalhanna Creek on the Conemaugh; field notes, 1787, relating to the Frankstown to Conemaugh road; book of acreages, with journal of surveys, 1786-87, on the Conemaugh, the Sinnemahoning, and other streams; field notes on surveys, 1792-1806; receipt book of William Harris and James Harris, 1803-13 and day book for the estates of John Harris and William Harris, 1800-26.

Revealing professional, political, and personal involvements during James D. Harris' employment as principal engineer on the Western Division, 1827-29, West Branch Division, 1931-34, and North Branch Division, 1836-38, of the Pennsylvania Canal, the papers of James Dunlop Harris embrace considerable correspondence with canal commissioners, superintendents, engineers, contractors, and such prominent individuals as Joseph Mcllvaine, William C. McPherson, John Mitchell, William Fisher Packer, E. F. Pennypacker, Francis R. Shunk, Joseph Smith, Thaddeus Stevens, and Josiah White. Included are such interesting items as a letter to John Mitchell, 1833, describing a riot between canal laborers and boatmen, and an account William F. Packer for the expenses of troops led by Captain S. H. Wilson to quell the disturbance.

There is correspondence, 1833-34, with James and Simon Cameron relating mainly to Harris' taking an engineer's position on the Portsmouth and Lancaster Railroad; correspondence, 1835, with Thomas Burnside of the Bald Eagle and Spring Creek Navigation Company and Abner Lacock, president of the Pennsylvania-Ohio ("Cross Cut") Canal; correspondence, 1835-36, during Harris' employment as principal engineer on the Pennsylvania-Ohio Canal; and correspondence, 1831-41, with William Foster, Jr., Harris' assistant, friend, and successor in canal appointments. Related items include a longhand copy by Harris of his report on the survey of the Columbia Philadelphia Railroad, 1838; notes by James M. Nesbit on two surveys done in 1837 along Penn's Creek, one for a railroad, one for a canal, both under directions of James D. Harris; a copy of Harris' report on the Union Canal, relative to the enlargement of that waterway, 1839; statements on canal techniques and canal problems; and various plans and drawings for canal features.

Petition of Isabella Crozier, 1794-1812

Manuscript Group 73

Liliane Stevens Howard Collection

Reflecting Liliane Stevens Howard's efforts in support of the Philadelphia County Woman Suffrage Society, in support of the woman suffrage movement in Pennsylvania, and, in general, on behalf of women's rights, this collection contains correspondence with the Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women, 1958, the Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association, 1915, the National Woman's Party, 1943, 1956, and the New York State Woman Suffrage Party, 1916; reports on conferences, e.g., the International Woman Suffrage Conference, Berlin, 1904, and the Women's Centennial Congress, New York City, 1940; an account by Liliane Howard on the history, 1904-42, of the Philadelphia County Woman Suffrage Society; Women's Suffrage Party of PA Declaration of Principles, North Boroughs Council of Republican Women, Allegheny County Equal Rights Association, scrapbooks of news clippings, 1945-59, 3 vols.; and biographical accounts prepared by Liliane Howard on Ladson Hall, Liliane Stevens Howard, Harriet Annie Lucas, M. Estelle Russel, Suzanne Silvercruys, Mrs. Henry Hall Sinnamon, and Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

Reports of Liliane Howard to State Chairman

General Correspondence including Alice Paul and various PA suffragists

Biographical Material

Books and Pamphlets including NAWSA's Suffrage History

Equal Rights Amendment, 1943,1956

Police Woman's Unit Annual Report, 1945

Scrapbooks of News Clippings

History of Philadelphia County Woman Suffrage Society

Information on the "Keystone Eight."

Manuscript Group 84

McCreath Family Collection

Digitized

Mostly papers of Margaretha Flemming McCreath, Harrisburg, including examples of report books of the Female Seminary, Harrisburg, attended by Margaretha Flemming; drafts of essays read before the Franklin Debating Society, Harrisburg, and a copy of the "Fourth Annual Report of the Board of Managers of the Young Men's & Young Ladies' Total Abstinence Society of Harrisburg," 1841. The organization promoted, "abstinence form all that can intoxicate."

Essays Temperance

Miscellaneous Papers Young Men's & Young Ladies' Total Abstinence Society of Harrisburg, 1841 Female Seminary



Manuscript Group 90

John R. Miller Collection

Digitized

Records of Cumberland County officials, including election returns, 1808-1912; lists of voters, 1808-89; oaths of office, 1784-1914; assessor's oaths, 1768-1882; licenses applied for and granted, 1850-55; letters and papers pertaining to bridges, 1812-43; miscellaneous papers relating to bonds, estates, and tavern licenses, 1769-1837; returns made by owners of slaves, 1780; court proceedings, 1780-1875; lists of juries, grand and traverse, 1806-56; papers relating to the education of paupers, bills and receipts, 1807-36; tax returns, 1770-1843; tax duplicates, 1783-98, 1801-17; county commissioner's receipts, 1780-1887; bounty receipts, foxes and wolves, 1774-1844; viewers of roads receipts, 1804-25; treasurer's receipts, 1807-49; and military records, 1845-46.

Negro Slaves Name & Age Returns, 1780, 1791, 1828

Manuscript Group 93

Moore Family Papers

Digitized

Family correspondence, 1807-82, legal papers, 1749-1887, and miscellaneous items, 1800-1934, concerning primarily the following members of the Moore and Parker families of Carlisle: James Moore, Johnston Moore, Mrs. Mary Parker Moore, Park J. Moore, William Moore, Isaac B. Parker, Mary V. Parker, and William B. Parker. Included is a letter, 1863, from Mrs. Mary Parker Moore to her father, Isaac B. Parker, explaining depredations in Carlisle by Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.

Correspondence Letters from Mary V. Parker concerning her schooling and the affects of the war.



Manuscript Group 98

Orbison Family Papers

Digitized

For the most part, these are papers of William Orbison (b. 1777 d. 1857), Huntingdon lawyer, founder of Orbisonia, president of the Huntingdon Bank and also of the Huntingdon Academy; of Ellen Matilda Orbison Harris (b. 1816 d. 1902), daughter of William Orbison, wife of Dr. John Harris (d. 1881), and secretary of the Philadelphia Ladies' Aid Society, an organization devoted to the relief of soldiers during the Civil War; and of William A. Thompson (d. ca. 1805), Huntingdon attorney, associated with William Orbison. Dr. John Harris, son of James Harris and grandson of James Dunlop, co-founders of Bellefonte, served as U. S. consul at Venice, Italy, 1870-81.

Orbison Family Correspondence Letters regarding a female slave

Papers of Ellen Matilda Orbison Harris, Philadelphia Ladies Aid Society, 1816-1902. Includes information on the Philadelphia Ladies Aid Society. Such papers consist of organizational papers, secretary's reports, treasurer's accounts, etc.; correspondence of Mrs. Margaret Bonsell, Dorothea Dix, and Mrs. Joel Jones; statement of Mrs. Harris regarding the society's work for presentation to General George B. McClellan; letters received from surgeons; letters from soldiers; letters of Mrs. Harris to her husband, many written from the battle fronts; letters of Dr. Harris to his wife; printed circulars, etc.



Manuscript Group 100

Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans

President's notebook, 1922-38; minutes and reports, 1929, 1936-70; bulletins, 1938-50, 1964-70; handbooks, 1929-58, 1969; newsletters, 1971-72; programs of annual meetings, 1939-66; golden anniversary program, 1970; membership and registration lists, 1938-49.

Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans & Counselors Papers

Miscellaneous Papers Information pertaining to Title IX, Affirmative Action, women's liberation, women's education, the Equity Act, and the Equal Right Amendment is also included.



Manuscript Group 101

Pennsylvania State Temperance Union Papers

Digitized

Record book, including constitution and minutes, 1867-70, and printed proceedings and circulars, 1871-74.

Miscellaneous Papers, 1871-74.

Record -Book, 1867-70

Manuscript Group 123

Mrs. Elisha D. Swift Papers

Digitized

Mostly incoming and outgoing correspondence of the wife of the Reverend Elisha D. Swift pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Allegheny, 1835-64, regarding primarily the state of religion and the progress of missionary activity.

Correspondence Pertaining to women's influence within religion.



Manuscript Group 133

Welles Family Collection

Digitized

Correspondence, accounts, etc. of the family of Charles F. Welles (b. 1789, d.1866) who was a prominent resident of Wyalusing, Bradford County.

Personal correspondence, 1805-1898, between Charles F. Welles and his wife, Ellen J. Welles, their several sons and daughters, and others. In addition to family affairs, include fishing voyages by two of the sons along the New England and Nova Scotia coasts; student life at Princeton and at Vassar College; a visit to England by Henry H. Welles, 1854; and business enterprises, including shipping, lumbering, gristmill operations, farming, and canal and bridge construction, in which the Welleses were engaged. Separated from the main body of personal correspondence are several printed items of interest, including an 1845 circular from the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, requesting information on local history and records, and two 1867 items describing the new Lincoln University at Oxford, Chester County.

Business correspondence of Charles F. Welles and his son, George H. Welles, 1818-88, dealing particularly with the acquisition and sale of land, court cases involving land, and the use of timber. Correspondence touches also on farm management, gristmill operations, and the progress in the 1850s of the North Branch Canal and the Wyalusing Bridge Company. Among the writers are Mathias and G.M. Hollenback of Wilkes-Barre and Benjamin R. Morgan of Philadelphia, as well as Sir Gerald Aylmer of Donodea Castle in Ireland, who wrote in 1850-51 concerning the immigration from the country under Charles F. Welles' sponsorship of a workman for the North Branch Canal.

Accounts, legal papers, etc. 1806-67, mainly of Mathias Hollenback and Charles F. Welles and including receipts, promissory notes, deed, leases, statements of court judgments, and invoices. Many of the papers relate to farming operations between 1838 and 1855 on land held by Welles in Towanda and Wyalusing.

Personal correspondence, 1805-1894. Letters from their daughter at Vassar College.



Manuscript Group 143

Sarah R. Meseroll Collection

This collection holds papers relating to the Preston family, chiefly of Buckingham and Plumstead townships, Bucks County, with a branch located at Stockport, Wayne County. Family members represented include Paul Preston (b. 1724, d. 1806), Bucks County surveyor, tax collector, court translator of German, and clerk for many years of Buckingham Monthly Meeting of Friends; his sons, Samuel (b. 1756, d. 1834), Paul (b. 1767, d. 1853), and Silas (b. 1769, d. 1855), the first of whom was a pioneer settler of Wayne County and that county's associate judge; Joseph Preston and his uncle, Thomas Stradling; Nathan Preston; and Mary Preston and her husband, John M. South, who became supervisor of the Delaware and Raritan Canal in 1879. A large part of the collection connects to Mary Preston, whose interests in suffrage, female education, and Quakerism are well-represented and whose correspondence makes up a substantial part of {series 143m.1}. Striking aspects of the Mary Preston's correspondence includes discourse on women's rights and mentions of other issues that were important to Mary Preston and the friends with whom she corresponded.

The collection includes correspondence; legal papers, among which are deeds, bonds, estate papers, copies of wills, and Friends marriage certificates; invoices and receipts; essays and poetry; lecture notes, school class rolls, and copy books; a translation by the elder Paul Preston, apparently from the German, of an epistle by Christopher Shets; and genealogical notes. The material principally concerns personal and family affairs; political matters; railroad and canal construction; the general subjects of education and women's rights, as well as the schooling and the teaching careers of Mary Preston and others; the Religious Society of Friends (the Hicksite branch after 1827), particularly Buckingham Monthly Meeting; and the histories of the Preston and related families. Also in the collection is a quantity of printed material covering the period 1801-1939, including general newspapers from several cities; religious, educational, literary, and anti-slavery newspapers and magazines; almanacs; and a wide range of newspaper clippings related to Preston family history.

The relationship of Sarah R. Meseroll, from whose estate this collection was donated, to the Preston family is unclear. The material was donated in 1964 and there is little documentation in the collection as to the relation of Sarah R. Meseroll to the Prestons.

Correspondence, 1851-1896.

Publications The Illustrated Family Christian Almanac, 1851. Farmer's Almanac and Housekeeper's Receipt Book, 1852. American Phrenological Journal, December 1852. Clark's School Visitor, various issues. The Pennsylvania School Journal, April 1859. Life Illustrated, May 14th, 1859. The Teacher's Journal, May 1859. The Educator and Teacher's Journal, July 4th, 1862. Harper's Weekly, December 3rd, 1864. Christian Advocate and Journal, May 11th, 1865. Banner of Light, various issues. Godey's Lady's Book, October 1867. Banner of Light, June 6th, 1868. National Anti-Slavery Standard, December 18th, 1869. Scattered Seeds, December 1870. Beecher, Henry Ward. Woman's Influence in Politics , 1871. The Journal [Quaker periodical], various issues.

Miscellaneous Papers Essays about women's rights, abolition, and education, poetry book, lecture notes, Preston's gradebook, Quaker history, and materials relating to Mary Preston's time at Millersville Normal School.



Manuscript Group 150

Henry C. Corbit Collection

Digitized

Outgoing family correspondence, 49 items, of Henry C. Corbit, Philadelphia city legislator, member of the Society of Friends, and noted traveler, who was personally acquainted with a number of well-known abolitionists and advocates of woman suffrage. Collection consists of letters from Corbit to his wife, Sarah, written during travels through western Pennsylvania and New York state, 1835; letters to his mother, Elizabeth Corbit, and one letter to his brother, Joseph, written during a trip through England and several European countries, 1839-40; and letters to his wife and one to his daughter, Emma, describing a trip to England and France, 1843.

Subjects discussed include the modes of transportation used, other travelers, scenery along the way, towns and cities visited, and impressions of the English and French. In an 1843 letter, Corbit compared England unfavorably with the United States and remarked upon England's "unholy war upon the Chinese for pelf and upon the poor nations of India for Territory." Notable in the correspondence are references, some rather casually made, to personal encounters with individuals who were or would become well-known, including Lucretia Mott, whom Corbit met at a Friends Yearly Meeting in New York state in 1835 and, again, in London in 1840. Two other persons referred to were with Corbit on the steamer Britannia on the way to Europe in 1843; these were Horace Mann, "a tall old fashioned white headed man of about sixty!" and Julia Ward Howe, "a round full unintellectual faced dame of about thirty... said to possess abundance of solid charms."

Travel Correspondence, 1835-43. Includes impressions of abolitionists/suffragists Julia Ward Howe and Lucretia Mott.



Manuscript Group 156

Edward Martin Papers

Papers of Edward Martin (b. 1879, d. 1967), Waynesburg lawyer; state auditor general, 1925-29; state treasurer, 1929-33; adjutant general, 1939-43; governor, 1943-47; and U. S. senator, 1947-58. A member of the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1898, Martin saw action in the Philippine Campaign, 1898-99; Mexican Border Campaign, 1916; and World War I, 1917-19. He was named brigadier general in 1922, promoted to major general in 1939, took command of the 28th Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in 1939, and was inducted into federal service as commanding general, 28th Division, U. S. Army, 1941.

General Correspondence, 1943-1946 Correspondence from women's organizations including Women Against Communism and the Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women

Photographs Including photos of the WAVES and WACS



Manuscript Group 171

Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers

Digitized

Governor's papers and private papers of Samuel Whitaker Pennypacker (b. 1843, d. 1916) who served as governor of Pennsylvania 1903-1907. A prominent Philadelphia lawyer, judge, and president of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania from 1900 to 1916, Pennypacker authored more than fifty books and publications including Settlement of Germantown and The Autobiography of a Pennsylvanian. Born in Phoenixville, Chester County, on April 9, 1843, he was descended from Hendrick Pannybakker, a Dutch émigré who was a surveyor for William Penn. His grandfather, Mathias Pennypacker, served as a member of the General Assembly and president of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad. He helped write the state Constitution of 1837. His father, Isaac Pennypacker, was the first burgess of Phoenixville and held a professorship at the Philadelphia Medical College. His mother, Anna Marie Whitaker, came from a family that owned a local ironworks.

In 1862, Pennypacker taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Mont Clare, Montgomery County and in 1863 he enlisted in Company F of Pottstown, 26th Pennsylvania Emergency Regiment during General E. Lee's invasion of Pennsylvania. In 1865 he earned his bachelor of laws degree at the University of Pennsylvania and established his own law practice. In 1866 he was elected president of the Bancroft Literary Union and in 1868 was chosen president of the Law Academy of Philadelphia. In 1886 he was appointed to the Philadelphia Board of Education, admitted to the bar of the Supreme Court of the United States in 1887 and in 1889 Governor Beaver appointed him judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia. He became president judge in 1897 and was reelected in 1899. During his presidency of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania from 1900 he wrote prolifically on early local and state history, English common law, the Supreme Court, genealogical topics, and did several biographies. He also amassed more than ten thousand volumes in his personal library and self-mastered Latin, French, Greek, Italian, and Dutch. His polished intellect, public experience, and relation to U. S. Senator Matthew Quay, made him one of the most powerful Republicans in Pennsylvania.

In 1902, Pennypacker defeated John P. Elkin, the Republican state attorney general, for the gubernatorial nomination. The Quay and Boies Penrose political machine were accused of buying votes from Elkin supporters, which they denied. In the general election, Robert Pattison, the only Democrat to serve as governor between the Civil War and 1935, sought a third non-successive term after having served 1883-1887 and 1891-1895. Pennypacker, however, picked up the endorsements of veterans, agricultural interests, the popular former governor and Civil War hero James Beaver, and President Theodore Roosevelt, who publicly proclaimed that Pennypacker's defeat would be a "national calamity."

Legal Papers, 1771, 1872, 1883, 1888 - 1903, 1909 - 1916 Notes and Opinions, 1895 - 1902 Application of Right Worthy Grand Court of Ladies, Protestant Association, 1898.



Manuscript Group 184

Reading Labor Advocate Records

Digitized

Records of the Reading Labor Advocate, official organ of the Socialist Party of Berks County and of the Federated Trades Council of Reading, includes the following: minutes of the Executive Committee of the Socialist Party of Pennsylvania, 1932-34, 1936-37; reports of the Socialist Party of Pennsylvania, 1932, featuring a report of the executive secretary and a report on organizational work in the anthracite region; correspondence, 1919-46, representing such figures as George W. Hartman, Daniel W. Hoan, Jesse Holmes, Sarah Limbach, Jasper McLevy, James Oneal, Clarence Senior, and Norman Thomas; legal papers, 1917-38, 1951; photographs, n. d.; and accounts, 1918-58.

General Correspondence, 1919-21, 24, 1926-29, 1931-38, 1944-46, n. d. Correspondence of Sarah Limbach, Executive Secretary of the Socialist Party of Pennsylvania.

Minutes

Reports, 1932

Manuscript Group 185

Harmony Society Papers

Digitized

The Harmony Society was founded in 1805 by Johann Georg Rapp. (1757-1847), a farmer and vinedresser born in Iptigen, Germany. Rapp and his followers believed in refashioning their lives around their vision of early Christian communalism during the first centuries of the Christian era. They established their first community, Harmony, in the Connoquenessing Valley of Butler County in 1805. There, all property was held in common, and in 1807, the group adopted the practice of celibacy. A small cloth factory was established in 1806, to be followed by a sawmill, tannery, distillery, vineyards, and a two-story hotel.

In 1814, the Society sold the property in Butler County and founded New Harmony in Posey County, Indiana. There, they erected even larger factories. In 1824, the members returned to western Pennsylvania and established the village of Economy in Beaver County. Rapp died in Economy in 1847. Under the trusteeship of Romelius L. Baker. (1847-1868) and Jacob Henrici. (1868-1892), the Society became involved in real estate speculation in Beaver Falls, construction of the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad, established the Economy Savings Institution and Economy Brick Works, and operated the Economy Oil Company, Economy Planing Mill, and Economy Lumber Company. Following litigation by heirs, the Harmony Society _ dissolved in 1905 and seventeen structures comprising Old Economy Village were acquired by the Pennsylvania Historical Commission in 1919 for use as a historic site. Most of the archival records thereafter came into the possession of John S. Duss and Susanna C. Duss, the last trustees and were employed by John Duss to write The Harmonists: A Personal History. (1943). The Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania took custody of part of the records in 1931 and 1933 and the balance were sold to the Pennsylvania Historical Commission in 1937. This manuscript group has been transferred to the PHMC's Old Economy Village Historic Site, but digitized microfilm copies of most of the materials can be viewed at the Pennsylvania State Archives. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Manuscript Group 190

James H. Duff Papers

A native of Mansfield (now Carnegie), Allegheny County, James H. Duff (b. 1883, d. 1969) graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Law School, 1907. A delegate to the National conventions of the Republican Party, 1932, 1936, 1940, and 1948, he was Pennsylvania's attorney general, 1943-47; the Commonwealth's governor, 1947-51; and U. S. senator from Pennsylvania, 1951-57.

General Correspondence, 1947-51 Correspondence from Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women, Allegheny County Council of Republican Women, Pennsylvania Federation of Negro Women, League of Women Voters, and Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania.



Manuscript Group 200

Poster Collection

Nearly 500 posters, most relating to political issues, e.g., campaigns and elections, or to Civil War, World War I, or World War II matters.

Posters Includes YWCA, Women's War Effort, Red Cross and WACS.



Manuscript Group 201

Gertrude Howard Nauman Collection

The papers include political, civic, and personal papers of Gertrude Howard Nauman (b. 1901, d. 1973), daughter of Marlin E. Olmsted, stepdaughter of Vance C. McCormick, and for many years a leading figure in Republican Party politics. Also found are the political and personal papers of Marlin E. Olmsted (b. 1847, d. 1913), a Republican member in the U. S. House of Representatives, 1897-1912; and civic and personal papers of Gertrude Howard Olmsted McCormick (b. 1874, d. 1953), a national vice-president of the Girl Scouts of America, and one of the organizers of the Harrisburg Symphony and the Harrisburg Art Association.

Gertrude Nauman, wife of Spencer G. Nauman (of the law firm established in Harrisburg in 1871 by Simon Cameron's son-in-law, Wayne MacVeagh), was much involved in election campaigns for Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard M. Nixon, Hugh Scott and other notable Republicans. A Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania, a member of the State Art Commission, and a member of the National Advisory Council of the Girl Scouts of America, she was a prominent Harrisburg civic leader, a founder of the Harrisburg Area Community College, a member of the Mayor's Advisory Council, and an elected member of the Harrisburg Charter Commission.

The general correspondence of Gertrude Howard Nauman, 1780-1972, contains personal, political and civic correspondence, including miscellaneous reports, programs, and campaign materials. Included in the correspondence are materials pertaining to Citizens for Eisenhower-Nixon, 1952, 1956-57; Citizens for Scott-McGonigle, 1957-58; Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, 1961-65; Harrisburg Charter Commission, 1968; Harrisburg Hospital, 1969; Eisenhower Home Committee, Eisenhower Foundation, 955-56; President Eisenhower's Birthday Party, Atlantic City, 1953; Republican National Committee, 1953-58; Republican national conventions, 1952, 1960; Youth for Eisenhower-Nixon, 1957; and similar organizations, institutions, and events. There are also personal letters with correspondents such as George I. Bloom, James H. Duff, Milton Eisenhower, John S. Fine, Edward Martin, Mrs. Edward Martin, Richard M. Nixon, Herman T. Schneebeli, Hugh Scott, William W. Scranton, Raymond P. Shafer, M. Harvey Taylor, and LeRoy S. Zimmerman. The personal correspondence includes genealogical materials and miscellaneous items relating to the Howard and Olmsted families.

Within the general correspondence series you will find papers of Marlin E. Olmsted, 1856-1913. They consist of miscellaneous political papers and personal correspondence such as invitations, addresses and a travel diary. The correspondents include Joseph G. Cannon, Daniel H. Hastings, and Gertrude Howard Olmsted (Marlin's wife).

The correspondence of Gertrude Olmsted McCormick, 1899-1937, also found within the general correspondence series, is composed of family letters and writings concerning the Civic Club of Harrisburg, the Colonial Dames of America, the Girl Scouts of America, etc. Featured correspondents include several famous people such as: Mrs. Herbert C. Hoover, J. Horace McFarland, John J. Pershing, Mrs. Gifford Pinchot, Mrs. F. D. Roosevelt, and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller.

The card files show how far-reaching Gertrude Nauman's political contacts were. There are cards for Citizens for Eisenhower, Women's Division, District and County Chairmen, and various Counties.

The photograph series highlights family and political subjects. In the political category can be found shots of Richard Nixon and one of Herbert Hoover and his wife.

The sheet music showcases a wide variety of music styles such as Classical, Jazz and show tunes.

General Correspondence, 1780-1970

Miscellaneous Information on Gay Robertson Blackford



Manuscript Group 208

Raymond P. Shafer Papers

Raymond P. Shafer (b. 1917), lawyer and Republican Party politician, was twice elected president of the Crawford County Bar Association; served two terms as district attorney of Crawford County; was elected to the Pennsylvania State Senate, 1958; was Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, 1963-67; and served as governor, 1967-71. Raymond Philip Shafer was born the youngest of five children to Rev. David P. and Mina Belle Shafer on March 5 1917, in New Castle, Lawrence County. The family moved to Meadville, Crawford County in 1933 when David was appointed pastor of First Christian Church. Ray Shafer attended and graduated from public school in Meadville in 1934 where he served as valedictorian. He continued his education as a political science major at nearby Allegheny College where he served as class president for four years. Shafer was also an All-Pennsylvania basketball player as well as an All-American soccer player. He graduated in 1938. While at Allegheny he met Jane Harris Davies (class of 1939). They were married on July 5, 1941.

Shafer attended Yale University Law School from where he received the L.L. B. in 1941. Classmates at Yale included numerous individuals later associated with civic affairs including Gerald R. Ford, William W. Scranton, Cyrus Vance, and Sargent Shriver. Following law school Shafer was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy serving from 1942 to 1945 as a P.T. boat captain and in Naval intelligence. He later earned the rank of full lieutenant and received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Commendation for Meritorious Service. Following World War II Shafer went into law practice in Meadville and was elected as Crawford County District Attorney serving from 1948-1956. In 1958 he won election to represent Pennsylvania's 50th State Senatorial District and served from 1959 to 1963. In the spring of 1962 Shafer agreed to run as lieutenant governor with William W. Scranton of Lackawanna County. Aligned with the progressive wing of the Republican Party, Scranton and Shafer defeated Philadelphia Mayor Richardson Dilworth by 486,000 votes and took office in January 1963.

In the spring 1966 primary, Republicans supported Raymond Shafer for governor and the Commonwealth's Attorney General, Walter E. Alessandroni, for lieutenant governor. When Alessandroni was killed in a tragic plane crash before the election Philadelphian Raymond J. Broderick—a lawyer and prominent regional Republican—filled out the ticket. Shafer and Broderick ran against Philadelphia millionaire Milton J. Shapp who secured the primary by defeating Democratic nominee Robert P. Casey of Lackawanna County. Despite Shapp's aggressive campaign Shafer, trumpeting the Scranton-Shafer record, won the general election by 241,630 votes. The Republican Party maintained small majorities in both the state Senate and House of Representatives. Shafer's administration is perhaps best known for reforms that were made to the Commonwealth's antiquated 1874 constitution. Another major theme of his four-year term was state government reorganization to better accommodate programs and policies that reflected the needs and demands of the times. Growth in state programs and spending for education and welfare also dominated most of Shafer's tenure.

A bi-partisan constitutional convention convened in December 1967 and completed its work by late February 1968. Once again reforms were placed before the electorate to allow political subdivisions to elect home-rule, raise the ceiling on state borrowing, subject all state financial affairs to audits, mandate that the governor annually develop and submit a spending plan for state programs, establish new tax rules particularly for real estate and public utilities, and create a unified judicial system under the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Though the revisions were criticized for not doing enough to reform state government—such as reducing the size of the General Assembly—they won majority approval by voters in April 1968. Besides constitutional revisions, state government was reorganized to more acutely address issues prevalent in the late 1960s. In 1970 Shafer signed Act 275 to create the Department of Environmental Resources. The agency's functions included environmental and natural resource protection in addition to land, water, state park, and state forest management, and mining regulation. The Commonwealth also invested in programs to clean streams of acid mine drainage, long a problem left over from a largely bygone era and industry. Shafer signed Act 120 of 1970 to consolidate state-run transportation functions housed in four separate agencies into the new Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT was given responsibility to develop and maintain a safe, adequate, and efficient transportation infrastructure. Its creation coincided with the near completion of Pennsylvania's portion of the nation's interstate highway system. By the end of Shafer's term about 85 percent of the interstate system was open to traffic across the state including Interstates 80, 81, and 79 (named the Raymond P. Shafer Highway). Shafer also authorized an equal employment opportunity initiative to eliminate discrimination among highway construction contractors.

With some reluctance, Shafer signed Act 195 on July 23, 1970, making Pennsylvania the first state in the nation to permit its public employees to bargain collectively, join a union, and strike. Act 195 superseded a 1947 statute that prohibited such activities. The law resulted from a study by the Public Employee Law Commission (otherwise known as the Hickman Commission) that recommended numerous changes in the relationship between public sector employees and employers.

General File Information on the Governor's Commission on Women, AAUW, Republican Women, YWCA, etc…



Manuscript Group 211

Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society

Digitized

Records of the Mansfield, Pa. chapter of the Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society (later the Mansfield Ladies Soldiers Aid Society). The organizations was founded on September 26, 1861. Included are a minute book, 1861-64, 1 vol.; report, October 28, 1863, 1 item; lists of contributions, 1863-1864, n. d., 4 items; and correspondence, 1863-65, 22 items, of Mrs. Sarah E. Morris, secretary of the Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society and associate manager of the Women's Pennsylvania Branch of the U. S. Sanitation Commission. Correspondents include Dorothea Dix, Clara Moore and, Abby Lynch.

Minute Book, 1861-64.

Report, Oct. 28, 1863

Correspondence, 1863-65, 1866, 1897, n.d. Includes correspondence of Sarah E. Morris (Secretary of the Society and Associate Manager of the Women's Pennsylvania Branch of the US Sanitary Commission), Dorothea Dix, Clara Moore and, Abby Lynch.

Lists of Contributions , 1863 - 64, n.d.

Book The United States Sanitary Commission, published 1863. Includes a chapter on "Aspect of the War to Women."



Manuscript Group 212

William E. Stewart Collection

Miscellaneous printed and manuscript materials, relating generally to military, patriotic, and political matters, including the following: The Soldier's Pocket-Book; The Soldier's Prayer Book, 1861; Republican Campaign Text Book: Patriotism-Protection-Prosperity, 1910; Lincoln Highway Association certificate, 1913; The Voter's Guide: A Digest of the Election Laws of Pennsylvania, 1915; World War II ration books and related items, 1942-45.

Miscellaneous Papers Includes postcards, Barosma domestic advice book, information on the temperance movement and the Women's Christian Temperance Union, political information, and advertisements depicting women's roles in the home.



Manuscript Group 213

Postcard Collection

Postcards-also advertising, greeting, political, and patriotic cards and similar pictorial material-generally arranged by counties and showing urban and rural scenes; historic, public, commercial, industrial, and private buildings; churches; bridges and streams; railroads; roads and highways, etc.

Postcards Items depict women in Pennsylvania.



Manuscript Group 214

Warren J. Harder Collection

Lantern Slides Depict women in Pennsylvania, women during the colonial era, etc…

Reference Materials Advertisement for a female runaway slave.

Subject File Includes ads, newspaper clippings, photos, etc.



Manuscript Group 215

Ethnic Studies Collection

Digitized

Collections, to be added to on a regular basis, contain: a general newspaper collection; photographs of immigrant workers, families, ethnic and religious organizations; church anniversary histories; and individual collections pertaining to Pennsylvania ethnic groups obtained under the Pennsylvania Ethnic Studies Program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Includes items pertaining to African-Americans, Carpatho-Russian, Croatian, German, Hungarian, Italian, Jewish, Lithuanian, Polish, Serbian, Slovak, Slovene-Windish, Ukrainian, and Welsh. Many of the items highlight women's experiences among various groups.

Anniversary Books

Correspondence

Photographs

Programs, Certificates, & Misc. Biographical Material

Publications

Sound-Recordings

Post Cards and Misc. Pamphlets

News Releases

Manuscript Group 216

Carlisle Indian School Collection

After witnessing the US military's problems with Native Americans, Lt. Richard Henry Pratt envisioned a school where teachers could immerse Native Americans into American culture and purge them of their tribal pasts in the process. Pratt gained support from the US Department of Interior's Indian Office and founded the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. In existence from 1879 to 1918, the Carlisle Indian School educated hundreds of Native American children and assimilated them into American culture. Forbidden to speak their native tongue, wear their native clothing, or keep their long hair, Native American children learned trades and received formal education for at least two years. When school was not in session, students lived with local families to further engage in American culture. This Outing System prevented children from returning to their homes and reinitiating themselves with Native American culture. The school did successfully assimilate many of its students, who later became famous, especially as athletes.

The US Congress, though at first cautious about Indian Schools, decided to support Pratt's system. Throughout the United States, more Indian schools were founded, modeled after the Carlisle Indian School. At the turn of the 20th century, Indian school enrollments peaked across the country - the Carlisle Indian School housed 1,000 students from about 70 tribes. By the end of World War I, however, the Carlisle Indian School no longer proved a success. With Native Americans showing patriotism by joining the American military and Native American children receiving education on the reservations, the War Department decided to close some of the Indian schools, including the one in Carlisle.

The collection contains various pamphlets, letters, photographs, and reports describing the function of life at the Carlisle Indian School. The Annual Report for 1910 details expenses made for the year up to June 30, 1910. The Indian Helper, a weekly letter published at the Carlisle Indian School, included information about what was going on at the School. In the March 4, 1898 issue, the 1898 commencement exercises are discussed, as well as a brief overview of the School, and the proper ways to treat an Indian. The collection also contains a letter from 19 year old Joshua Given, a Native American pupil of the School, to W.D. Blackburn on August 28, 1880 describing the non civilized manner of Native Americans and the benefit of the Indian School to Native American children. The 1906 commencement program and the 1912 program honoring Carlisle's Olympic heroes show how important academics and athletics were to the School. The 1912 catalogue, similar to a college catalogue of today, examines courses, housing, activities, and responsibilities while attending the School. Various photographs from 1878-1903 depict life at the school. The three publications represented in the collection discuss three important aspects of the School - the founding, the Outing System, and Jim Thorpe, the Carlisle Indian School's most well known pupil.

Annual Report, 1910 Includes information on young women's experience at the school.

The Indian Helper, Vol. XIII, No. 20, March 4, 1898

Letter Joshua Given from the Training School for Indian Youth to WD Blackburn in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, August 28, 1880 highlighting the "Outing Program"

Programs Commencement, 1906 Includes photos of young women at the school including a picture of the female basketball team.

Photographs, 1878-1903 Includes photos of young women at the school including a picture of the female basketball team.

Publications R.L. Brunhouse, "The Founding of the Carlisle Indian School ," Reprint from Pennsylvania History, April 1939. R.L. Brunhouse, "Apprenticeship for Civilization: The Outing System at the Carlisle Indian School," Reprint from Educational Outlook, May 1939.



Manuscript Group 218

Photograph Collections

Collections of photographs, generally arranged by counties, pertaining to Pennsylvania's forges and furnaces, iron and steel companies, coal and other mines, gristmills, sawmills, covered bridges, transportation systems (canals, roads and turnpikes, railroads, etc.) and county courthouses.

Industry

Buildings Includes schools and houses of worship.

Agriculture

Stereographs

Political

Miscellaneous

Manuscript Group 219

Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection

Photographic files of the Philadelphia Commercial Museum, which was founded in 1894 to promote American and foreign commerce and to collect information concerning the products of world trade. The name of the museum was changed in 1966 to the Museum of the Philadelphia Civic Center. Photographic files, arranged by counties and by subjects, include these major categories: Pennsylvania scenes; Philadelphia scenes; American Indians; agriculture; educational institutions (Carlisle Indian School, Dickinson College, Swarthmore College, University of Pennsylvania, etc.); industry (airplane, aluminum, automobile, brick, cement, clothing, coal, electric, fur, gas, glass, iron and steel, lumber, mining, paper, petroleum, pottery, printing, radio, railroad, rubber, shipbuilding, street car, telephone, etc.); natural science (birds, fish, wild life, etc.; and transportation (air, canal, coach and wagon, mail, railroad, river, sailboat, steamship, etc.).

Pennsylvania Scenes, [ca. 1840-1854]. Includes images of women organized by county.

Subject File, [ca. 1840-1854]. Includes women in agriculture, industry, Native Americans, people, and transportation.



Manuscript Group 262

Special Microfilm Collections

The Special Microfilm Collections consist of digitized microfilm copies of Pennsylvania records and manuscripts that are primarily held by other institutions. The manuscript group was created over the past sixty years through a combination of extensive purchases of microfilm from other archival institutions and special arrangements made with individual donors to permit the microfilming of letters, diaries, and business records. Because of its diverse sources and themes, these collections complement many of the records and manuscripts in the custody of the State Archives. For a more detailed description see the published Guide to the Microfilm Collections in the Pennsylvania State Archives by Roland M. Baumann and Diane S. Wallace. This material spans the pre-colonial period down to the mid-twentieth century. The film is grouped into eleven categories:

Historical Records: Allegheny College Ida Tarbell Collection, [ca. 1900-1937]. (Digitized Rolls 6406-6425) Pennsylvania Labor History, Newspaper Excerpts, 1827-1853. (Digitized Rolls 1633-1634)

Theses and Dissertations: "The Amish Family in Mifflin County, Pa.," by John Andrew Hostetler (Penn State University, 1951). (Digitized Roll 2154) "Working Women in Philadelphia, 1900-1930," by Barbara M. Klaczynska (Temple University, 1975). (Digitized Roll 2158)

Newspapers: America, Jan. 1, 1954-Dec. 30, 1975. (Digitized Rolls 2921-2936) Banner von Berks, 1864-1888. (Digitized Rolls 2848-2860) Der Pilger, 1871, 1877-1881. (Digitized Rolls 2839-2841) Der Readinger Postbothe, Aug. 3, 1816 - July 22, 1822 . (Digitized Roll 2843) Druid, 1910-1939. (Digitized Rolls 2660-2667) Il Patriota, Aug. 15, 1914 - Oct. 29, 1955. (-Digitized Rolls 2651-2659) Italian Tribune News, Jan. - Dec. 1975. (Digitized Rolls 2937-1938) Jednosc, Oct. 10, 1929 - May 30, 1963. (Digitized Rolls 2668-2679) Jewish Voice, 1923-1924. (Digitized Roll 2842) La Libera Parola, Jan. 1, 1927 - July 18, 1969. (Digitized Rolls 2723-2734) Ordine Nuovo, May 24, 1936 - Dec. 28, 1950, May 18, 1957 - May 28, 1962. (Digitized Rolls 2680-2684) Philadelphia Tageblatt, Nov. 19, 1877 - Dec. 31, 1909; Jan 1 - Sept. 30, 1911; July 1 - Dec. 30, 1917; Jan 1, 1919 - Dec. 31, 1926; April 1 - June 30, 1928; July 1 - Sept. 30, 1929. (Digitized Rolls 2735-2838) Pittsburczanin, Jan. 2, 1924 - March 12, 1976. (Digitized Rolls 2876-2920) Polish American Journal, Feb. 2, 1919 - 1972. (Digitized Rolls 2685-2704) Post Eagle, Jan. 2 - Dec. 25, 1974. (Digitized Rolls 2939) Republi Kaner Von Berks, 1869-1898. (Digitized Rolls 2861-2875) Sons of Italy Times, Jan. 12, 1952 - April 20, 1957; Dec. 30, 1963 - Dec. 29, 1969. (Digitized Rolls 2719-2722) Vienybe Lietuvniku, 1891-1893; Jan. 5, 1895 - Nov. 18, 1917. (Digitized Rolls 2705-2718)



Manuscript Group 264

International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection

International Utilities (I.U.) of Philadelphia is a business conglomerate with diversified services in distribution, agriculture, utilities and other areas. The memorabilia relates to successful and unsuccessful United States presidential candidates, their vice-presidential running mates, and their election campaigns. Also included are materials relating to national political issues, such as the tariff, sectionalism, slavery, the Civil War, reconstruction, expansionism, progressivism, and others. Types of materials include autographs clipped from unidentified documents, undated; various books published between 1860-1972 containing histories of candidates and issues; campaign literature such as election leaflets, brochures and handouts, 1864-1972; political cartoons taken from various newspapers and magazines, 1860-1864, and 1972; envelopes with printed or engraved campaign symbols and slogans, 1856-1971; presidential inauguration souvenir programs, 1885-1969; letters either written by the candidates or in support or opposition to them, 1813-1972; selected issues of magazines, 1860-1868, and newspapers, 1836-1968, recording historical events as they pertain to the candidates; pamphlets containing the text of speeches by congressmen and others on various national political issues, 1796-1912; engravings, photographs and postcards of formal portraits of the candidates, their running mates and families, 1789-1972; campaign tickets, 1839-1900; and miscellaneous items including sheet music from the William Henry Harrison Campaign, 1840.

Autographs (clipped) , n. d.

Ballots (tickets), 1839-1900

Books, 1860-1972

Campaign Literature, 1861-1972

Cartoons, 1860-1884, 1972

Envelopes (covers only), 1856-1971

Inaugural Programs, 1885-1969

Letterheads, 1861-1868, 1964, n.d.

Letters, 1813-1972, n.d. Magazines, 1860-1968

Miscellaneous, 1794-1968

Newspapers, 1836-1968

Pamphlets, 1796-1912, ca. 1930 Freedom v. Slavery. Speech of John Hutchins, of Ohio. Delivered in the US House of Representatives, May 2, 1860

Photographs and engravings, 1789-1972

Postcards, 1888-1972

Posters, 1789-1972

Manuscript Group 275

Misc. Manuscripts of the Revolutionary War Era

Digitized

This collection was created by the State Archives for miscellaneous correspondence, extracts, receipts, petitions and certificates relating to the Revolutionary War era. It consists of about 275 items, of which nearly 213 fall within the period 1776 to 1786. About a half-dozen are dated before 1776 and two dozen after 1786. Forty items are listed as having no date. The collection is arranged chronologically, beginning with 1771 and ending with undated items.

Thematically, the collection pertains to the political, military, and fiscal activities and policies during the American Revolution in Pennsylvania and the early United States. There are letters of some Pennsylvania notables. Documents of particular interest include items of Timothy Pickering, Charles Pettit, David Grier, John McDowell, and John Davis, all in the Department of the Quartermaster General, and Robert Morris (relating to his resignation as Superintendent of Finance). There are also important letters for New Jersey's Elias Boudinot, and Massachusetts Congressman Elbridge Gerry. In addition, the collection contains papers relating to the Wyoming Controversy and the activities of the Continental Board of War, the Constitutional Convention, and the Council of Censors. Finally, there are minutes of the Susquehanna Company (1753-1786), a private land speculation business financed mainly by Connecticut citizens. It surveyed land in what is now Wilkes-Barre and it was involved in the Pennsylvania land dispute with Connecticut.

For further detailed information about this collection see Guide to the Microfilm of the Miscellaneous Manuscripts of the Revolutionary War Era, 1771-1791 edited by Roland M. Baumann.

General Correspondence, 1771-1778, 1779-1784 1785-1791, n. d. Includes women's correspondence from the Revolutionary Period.



Manuscript Group 278

Eunice Mildred McCloskey Papers

Eunice Mildred McCloskey, a noted novelist, poet, and painter, was born in 1906 in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania. Once described as the Grandma Moses of Pennsylvania, Eunice McCloskey was an accomplished painter and writer with over seventeen published books and approximately four thousand paintings. McCloskey was a member of the Professional Hall of Fame and a Fellow of the International Institute of Arts and Letters.

The collection contains personal correspondence, scrapbooks, newspapers and clippings (many from the Ridgeway Record), manuscripts of novels, celebrity autographs, and magazine reviews, 1931-1979.

General Correspondence, 1949-1977.

Manuscripts, Agreements, and Citations, 1956-1970, [undated]. "Little French Clock," by Eunice McCloskey, undated typescript with corrections. "O Shanna, Shana," by Eunice McCloskey, undated typescript. "O Thessly, Beloved," by Eunice McCloskey, undated typescript with corrections, 132 pp. - "August Afternoon," printed, undated, 7 versions.

Exhibit Materials, Poetry and Memorabilia, 1935-1976.

Poetry, 1935-1970

Magazines, 1931-1970. The Pen Woman , March, June 1947; June 1948; October 1949; October-December 1950; January-June, December 1951; February, April 1952; Biennial October 1954; June 1953; November 1956; November 1957; October 1958; May, June, October 1959; March 1965; April 1971, October 1976

Newspaper Clippings, 1955-1977.

Scrapbooks, 1957-1977.

Photographs

Manuscript Group 283

Genevieve Blatt Papers

Genevieve Blatt (b. 1913 - d. 1996), known as the "first lady" of Pennsylvania politics, was the first woman elected to a statewide political office in Pennsylvania and became the first woman to sit as a Pennsylvania appellate judge. Born in East Brady, Pa., she attended the University of Pittsburgh and received her B.A. in 1933 and her M.A., in 1934. At the 1936 Democratic Convention in Philadelphia she was the first delegate to vote for Franklin Delano Roosevelt. In 1937, she obtained a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh Law School. As Solicitor for the City of Pittsburgh, she drafted the first smokestack ordinance to protect the environment. In 1947 Blatt was among the founders of the Americans for Democratic Action and also served as the Chief Examiner of the Pittsburgh Civil Service Commission.

In 1950 Blatt ran on the Democratic ticket as a candidate for Auditor General. She was elected as state Secretary of Internal Affairs in 1954, holding this office for three consecutive terms. In 1956 she was honored as a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania. The Democratic nominee for the US Senate in 1964, she lost to incumbent Republican Senator Hugh Scott. From 1964 through 1968, she served as a member of President Johnson's Consumer Advisory Council and subsequently as Assistant Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity. While judge of the Commonwealth Court, 1971-1993, Blatt ruled that high school sports teams in Pennsylvania could no longer discriminate on the basis of gender.

An important aspect of her life was her work within the Catholic Church, where she was instrumental in the canonization of two saints: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (1975) and St. John Newman (1977). In 1989 she was instrumental in bringing the time-honored tradition of the "Red Mass" to the Capitol Region. Judge Blatt was also the recipient of three medals from popes in recognition of her work with church and society.

Campaign Scrapbooks, 1948-1964

Appointment Books, 1956, 1958-1967

Excerpts and Press Releases, 1763, 1804, 1952, 1963-1966, 1968-1982, & undated

Campaign Files, 1962-1966 Family Materials, 1939-1993 (not inclusive)

(not inclusive) Filed Opinions, 1970-1984 General Correspondence, 1966-1992

Pennsylvania Department of Internal Affairs File, 1955-1966 Items document her testimony before the House Bipartisan Committee and the establishment of the Department of Community Affairs, among other topics.

Memorabilia, 1938-1987 Includes personal invitations, travel and political souvenirs, appointments and awards, and prints and lithographs.

Photographs, 1932-1989 Subjects include Blatt's career, portraits of Blatt, intercollegiate conference on government, pioneer women in government, Pittsburgh scenes, miscellaneous, and Democratic National Conventions.

Publicity File, 1934-1976 includes political correspondence, newspaper clippings, and pamphlets relating to State and National Democratic Committees, politics, and Blatt's career

Religious File, 1947-1993

Scrapbook Materials, 1913-1992 (not inclusive)

(not inclusive) Subject Files, 1972-1973 Subjects include aging, Constitutional Revision (State), InterCollegiate Conference on Government Receipts, financial records, speeches, television and radio scripts, newspaper clippings, and the women's movement.

First Women Graduates of the National Service Academies Materials, Concerning West Point Commencement, 1980



Manuscript Group 290

Valley Forge Branch of the Woman's National Farm and Garden Association

Valley Forge Branch of the Woman's National Farm and Garden Association was a Women's Organization in Hoellville, Pa, Chester County. The organization promoted women's involvement with the agricultural community.

Minutes, Dec. 1931-Dec. 1941 Records dates, locations and attendees of meetings, along with information about the organization of the Association and activities sponsored by its membership.



Manuscript Group 297

Mary Sachs Collection

Collection of Mary Sachs, 1928-1960. Harrisburg philanthropist, owner of successful retail stores in Harrisburg and Lancaster, and founder of Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University, Mary Sachs (1888-1960) was active in such Jewish organizations as the United Jewish Appeal and Israel Bond Campaign. Collection provides background on Ms. Sach's rise from humble beginnings as a nineteen year old Jewish immigrant factory worker to the status of a "Merchant Princess," as she was referred to in the Congressional Record (1958).

Correspondence Correspondence from Eleanor Roosevelt and a 1933 letter from President Franklin Roosevelt.

Writings Paper by Milton Bernstein entitled, "Study of a Creative Woman," (undated)

Photographs Mainly photos of the stores, including photos of African-American and Hispanic clerks and staff employed in the Lancaster and Harrisburg stores.

Newspaper Clippings

Scrapbooks

Philanthropic Memorabilia

Business Records, 1932-1960

Manuscript Group 298

Lucile Wilson Collection

A collection of photographs, prints, engravings, broadsides, and a map donated by Mrs. Lucille (James) Wilson of Las Vegas, .Nevada, Among the items found are an 1812 portrait of Eugene Alexander Fruauff, a 1793 portrait of The Reverend Benjamin Latrobe, and an 1857 portrait of Governor Joseph Ritner. The etchings include views of Linden Hall Seminary for Young Ladies in Lititz, the Boy's Academy in Lititz, and the Hotel Lititz. Photographs include views of Linden Hall, formal class portraits taken at Linden Hall, views of Millersville Normal School, the "old Chapel" in Bethlehem, the John Man Farm in Donegal Township near Columbia in Lancaster County, and Sunnyside College, (location unknown).

Etchings Linden Hall Seminary for Young Ladies

Photographs , early women's education Linden Hall Seminary for Young Ladies Millersville Normal School

, early women's education

Manuscript Group 299

Commonwealth Association of Students

The records were donated by Robin Winston, Executive Director of Commonwealth Association of Students (CAS) in 1980. CAS was founded in 1973 by students from Pennsylvania state schools (East Stroudsburg State College, Millersville State College, Bloomsburg State College, etc.) as a student lobbying organization. Its goals were to combat rising costs and budget cutbacks in the Pennsylvania college and state university system and to promote quality education. In 1983, the State System Board of Governors eliminated the tuition form dues checkoff system that funded CAS, and consequently CAS ceased functioning in 1986.

Correspondence Discussing Affirmative Action.

Board of Minority Representatives, 1976-1977 Discusses Affirmative Action and minority experiences within higher education.



Manuscript Group 309

Milton J. Shapp Papers

Milton Jerrold Shapp (b. June 25, 1912) was Governor of Pennsylvania from 1971-1979. A prominent Philadelphia businessman and pioneer in the Cable TV industry prior to entering politics, Shapp also acted as a member of the United States Department of Commerce's Economic Development Program, 1961-1963; and a candidate for president of the United States in 1976.Milton J. Shapp was a pioneer in cable television. Two influences, good business sense and concern for the welfare of all people, came to Shapp early in life. Born as Milton Jerrold Shapiro, his father, Aaron Shapiro, was a Republican hardware wholesaler in Cleveland, where Shapp was born on June 25, 1912. His mother, the former Eva Smelsey, was a Democrat and a leader in that city's women's rights movement. His fascination with ham radios led to his decision to pursue related studies. Shapp graduated from Case Institute of Technology (now Case-Western Reserve University) with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering during the depths of the Depression, in 1933. His first job was driving a coal truck. The future governor later changed his name from Shapiro to Shapp due to concerns of prejudice against persons of the Jewish faith.

In 1966, Shapp entered the primary race for governor. Shapp's personal wealth and growing influence in business and government circles provided the resources to campaign independently for governor. Shapp refused to lock step with Democratic bosses, and the Democrats, instead, endorsed Robert P. Casey. Capitalizing on the public's suspicion of machine politics and using strategies from the campaign that initially brought John F. Kennedy into office, Shapp ran his campaign on a theme of "man against the machine." He bypassed the Democratic political machine and trampled the endorsed candidate in the primary, which left many Democratic workers unhappy that their party preferred candidate had lost. On November 4, just before the election, at a rally in Pittsburgh, former Governor David Lawrence pleaded for party unity. Although a consummate politician and traditional political boss, Lawrence was also pragmatic and put party unity first. Ironically, the former governor and mayor of Pittsburgh collapsed at the podium and died seventeen days later without learning that Shapp was defeated by Raymond P. Shafer by just under 242,000 votes. Because Shafer was the last governor in Pennsylvania's history prohibited from serving two terms in a row and because Shafer's tax proposals were unpopular with voters, this presented an excellent opportunity for the Democrats. Six Democrats weighed into the primary, including Robert P. Casey. Again, Shapp ran an effective campaign, defeating Casey by about 730,000 to 481,000 votes, with the other four Democrats running far behind. In the general election, Shapp, with state Senator Ernest P. Kline for lieutenant governor, defeated the Republican ticket of Raymond J. Broderick and Ralph Scalera by just over 500,000 votes, considered then to be a landslide. Shapp was the first governor elected under the state Constitution of 1968 and the first governor allowed to serve two successive terms in office. He was also the first governor of the Jewish faith.

He spent the first years of his administration instituting a program of modern management and restoring fiscal stability to a state on the brink of bankruptcy. Shapp also won national attention for his consumer advocate policies, innovative programs for the elderly and handicapped, and sweeping welfare reforms. Shapp, who was a successful businessman before entering politics, established a reputation as a tough but fair negotiator when he brought together all sides to end a national strike by independent truckers in February 1974. A month later he helped avert a shut down of the nation's gas service stations and defused a second truckers' strike in May 1974.

His businesslike approach to government, strong sensitivity to the plight of the disadvantaged and the "little guy," and overriding conviction that government must serve as an advocate of all the people made his a popular governor. In the primary election of 1974, two Democrats tried to challenge Shapp—Harvey F. Johnston, who had over 106,000 votes, and Philadelphia state Representative Martin P. Mullen, whose extreme conservative views proved unpopular with voters statewide, had fewer than 200,000 votes. They were no match for Shapp's 729,201 votes. On November 5, 1974, Shapp became Pennsylvania's first constitutional governor to be elected two terms in a row by an overwhelming 300,000-vote margin over the Republican candidate Drew Lewis.

Shapp's wife, the former Muriel Matzkin, shared the governor's intense concern for disadvantaged people. She was a certified marriage counselor and part-time instructor at two Harrisburg hospitals. Shortly after the governor's inauguration in 1971, she converted several rooms of the governor's residence into an education facility for brain-damaged children and a Late Start program for senior citizens. Governor and Mrs. Shapp raised three children, Dolores (Graham), Richard, and Joanne.

Shapp was also a candidate for president in a campaign that lasted eighty-nine days. On February 29, 1976, Shapp was given eligibility to receive primary federal matching funds for a campaign organization to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. Shapp finished fourth out of five candidates in Pennsylvania's primary and did not do well in primaries in Florida and Massachusetts. Shapp's political popularity was apparently limited to being governor of Pennsylvania, and he dropped out of the race. On May 12 of the following year, the Federal Election Commission ruled that Shapp was ineligible for federal matching funds and was ordered to repay the federal government.

Milton J. Shapp died on >November 24, 1994, his body cremated. A $20,000 memorial engineering scholarship in Shapp's honor was established in 1996 by Motorola Corporation, the company that bought out General Instrument and the electronics legacy of the governor's former company, Jerrold Electronics.

General File Includes information on Pennsylvania women's organizations such as NOW, AAUW, and the YWCA.



Manuscript Group 317

Mary Barnum Bush Hauck Collection

Mary B.B. Hauck was a Harrisburg piano teacher and Pennsylvania State Supervisor of Music for the Emergency Education Program under the Works Progress Administration, 1937-42. She organized Dauphin County Folk Festivals, 1935-61; and was director of USO program services at Fort Indiantown Gap, 1943-46.

Business Correspondence

Miscellaneous Includes memos, lecture notes, music books, festival posters, and newsclippings.

Photographs

WPA Material Contains original drawings by Edward C. Michener and printed posters by other artists of the WPA Art Project.



Manuscript Group 335

Violet Harner Wise Photos

Violet Harner Wise (b. 1906) was a Harrisburg employee for various state government agencies, 1930-1964. A technical photographer for the Department of Property and Supplies, as an amateur photographer she often spent her lunch hours recording interesting scenes and events around the city with a Super Ikonta camera, a gift from a German soldier in World War II.

The collection consists of forty-nine color 5x7 photoprints and 35 mm negatives copied from Wise's original anachrome and ectachrome slides. The State Archives created the slides in October of 1980. Ms. Wise retains the originals. There is no restriction on reproduction.

The photographs are arranged by subject. Subjects include construction phases of the M. Harvey Taylor Bridge, 1950-1951; the dismantling and removal of the Civil War monument at Second and Arch Streets, 1958; the widening and repaving of Forster Street, 1950; and abandoned buildings awaiting demolition including Central High School, the Reily Homestead, and the Nissely Mansion.

Photos

Manuscript Group 342

George H. Earle Papers

George H. Earle III served as Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania from 1935-1939. Born in Devon, Chester County, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1890, Earle attended Harvard University and served as a private in the Second Pennsylvania Infantry under General John J. Pershing during the Mexican Border Campaign in 1916. Earle enlisted in the United States Navy during World War I and after the war he distinguished himself in a number of businesses in Philadelphia including the Flamingo Sugar Mills, which he founded, and the Pennsylvania Sugar Company. During the 1930s he entered politics, supporting Franklin Roosevelt in the 1932 presidential election. His support won him appointment as United States Minister Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Austria in 1932, which post he resigned to run for Governor of Pennsylvania in 1934. During his term as governor, Earle obtained passage of the Equal Rights Act in 1935 prohibiting racial discrimination in hotels, restaurants, and places of amusement. After an unsuccessful bid for the United States Senate in 1938, he served as United States Minister to Bulgaria in 1940 and Assistant Naval Attache to Turkey and Assistant Governor of Samoa from 1940 to 1945. He returned to private life in 1945 and died on December 3, 1974.

Mrs. George H. Earle Papers, 1934-1939. Correspondence (Personal & Official), 1934-39; Misc., 1935-39



Manuscript Group 350

American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records

Originally organized as the Pennsylvania-Delaware Division of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) on October 26, 1924, this organization grew in size until April, 1940, when two separate state divisions were formed. The Pennsylvania Division (AAUW-PA) reached a highwater mark in 1976-1977, as its local branches grew to 80 in number and its active membership exceeded 10,000. This deposit of records documents the state division's efforts to implement the national association's goals of uniting university alumnae "to further the advancement of women, to discharge their responsibilities to society and to continue their own intellectual growth."

With the exception of the early editions of the Division's Newsletter, The Keystoner, 1942-1981, and summaries of the minutes that appear in the History of the Pennsylvania Division, there are no records for the period 1924-1960. Most of the post-1960 records focus on activities at the division level, and include the minutes, division board member portolios, standing committee materials and division project files. The remainder deals with association topics, networking with other organizations, with folders containing progress reports, branch year books and correspondence from the local branches. Issues documented include women, youth and families; ecology; community development; and cultural and educational growth activities. Original biographical materials were submitted by various branches for possible inclusion in Our Hidden Heritage: Pennsylvania Women in History, edited by Janice H. McElroy.

Administrative Records

Division Records

Conferences, Conventions and Meetings

Networkings With Other Organizations

Association Topics

Division Projects Status of Women

Branch Files

Reference Files

Book "I, That am Ever Stranger: Poems on Women's Experience."



Manuscript Group 351

Julious F. Sachse Deposit of Ephrata Cloister Materials

Digitized

Julius Friedrich Sachse (b. 1842 - d. 1919) was an author and historian from Philadelphia who specialized in researching Pennsylvania-German culture. Materials in this collection include correspondence, articles, books, hymns, wills, photographs and other materials either collected by or written by Sachse concerning the history and religious development of the Ephrata Cloister of the Seventh Day German Baptist Brethern formed at Ephrata in 1732 and its sister community, the Snow Hill Cloister, in Franklin County that was incorporated in 1823. The Ephrata Cloister was a mystical communal religious sect founded by Georg Conrad Beissel in 1728 and was noted for its fraktur, music, and 18th century imprints. Included are 18th century Ephrata imprints on religious subjects, hymn books, a copy of Geistliche Harmonien (Dresden, 1680), biographical material concerning leaders and members of the cloister, and information relating to other religious groups located in Lancaster and Chester Counties, including the Moravians (United Brethern), Schwenkfelders, Dunkards (Church of the Brethren, Conservative Dunkers), and Sabbatarians. Some of the material is in German.

Articles/Clippings, 1768-1906, undated. Histories of the Ephrata Cloister.

Broadsides, ca1745-1846, undated.

Illustrations/Fraktur, 1709,1786, undated. Embroidery pattern attributed to Ephrata Cloister by J. F. Sachse, undated. Saron & Bethania, by J. F. Sachse, undated floor plans. Sister's House, by J. F. Sachse, undated floor plan. Unidentified verse for Catherina Mullerin, in German script, undated.

Imprints, 1729-1890, undated.

Legal/Business Records, 1700-1934, undated.

Letters, 1700-1930, undated. Letter from Annie Zeigler, January 5, 18 13.

Minutes, 1823-1914.

Music/Hymns/Poems 1743-1901, undated. Poem-"The Blind Girl" by Hannah M. Burket, January 1873, broadside.

Photographs, 1893, undated.

Population Records, 1823-1891, undated. The Chronicon of the Ephrata Sisterhood

Reports, 1890-1910, undated.

Miscellaneous, 1746-1928, undated.

Snow Hill Miscellaneous, 1824-1852, undated.

Manuscript Group 354

Old Economy Village Collection

Digitized

Old Economy Village is the restored 19th century home of the Harmonists, a Christian communal society known for its piety and industrial prosperity. The Harmony Society was founded by George Rapp, a German Pietist who believed in the need for more purity in the Christian faith. Gathering a group of followers, Rapp left Wurtemerg, Germany to come to America in 1803. The Harmonists formed a communal society in Butler County, Pennsylvania in 1805. In 1814, the group moved to Harmony, Indiana, hoping to further their industrial growth with the advantage of river transportation. In 1825, the Harmony Society returned to Pennsylvania, establishing their third and final home they called Economy near Ambridge. The Harmonists were well known worldwide for the production of wool, cotton and silk, and Economy became known as the pioneer American silk center in the 1830's and 1840's. Except for a brief split of the Society in 1832 due to the emergence of "Count de Leon," who claimed to be the Messiah, the Harmonists maintained a productive and peaceful way of life. With the death of their founder, the increased economic competition occasioned by the expanding industrial revolution, and the commitment to the practice of celibacy led to a gradual decline and eventual dissolution of the Society in 1905. After extended litigation, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania received title to the property of the Harmony Society in Economy. In 1919, Old Economy Village became a historic site operated by the Pennsylvania Historical Commission.

Mary Fruth Papers, 1897-1937 including Letters, Postcards, and Photographs

Journals

Manuscript Group 357

Pennsylvania Women's Legislative Exchange Records

The Pennsylvania Women's Legislative Exchange was created in 1968 to act as a conduit for information regarding legislative actions in the Commonwealth. Composed of representatives from more than twenty-five organizations concerned with legislative issues, the Exchange disseminates information concerning pending legislation that affects the interest areas of member organizations. The Collection contains correspondence (1971-1976), legislative conference files (1969-1981), financial statements (1969-1977) and minutes of monthly meetings (1972-78-not inclusive) of the PWLE. In addition, there are lists of organizational members (1972-78); and a description of the guidelines and organizational structure of the exchange (1975-81).

Financial Statements, 1969-1977.

Guidelines, ca 1981.

Legislative Conferences Attendance Figures, 1969-1973.

Lists, 1972-1978.

Minutes of Legislative Exchange Meetings, 1972-1978 (not inclusive).

Miscellaneous Correspondence, 1971-1976, undated.

Packet: "More Women in Politics", 1981.

Reports: 6th Annual Legislative Exchange, 1974.

Reports: Women and Policy - A Pilot Program, 1975.

Speech, undated.

Structure, 1975-1978.

Miscellaneous Information on the federal ERA, divorce law, fertility rites, violence against women, displaced homemakers, international women's year, women's law project, Focus on Family Conference, PA Coalition Against Rape, National Council of Catholic Women, AAUW.



Manuscript Group 366

Graeme Park Collection

Digitized

Graeme Park is a historical site administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The buildings of Graeme Park were constructed by Pennsylvania Deputy Governor William Keith, 1721-1722, and were originally used as a distillery. The property was sold to Dr. Thomas Graeme in 1739 who renovated it to serve as his country estate. Elizabeth Graeme Ferguson, Graeme's only surviving child, inherited the property and subsequently resided there. The property later passed to Dr. William Smith, Elizabeth's nephew by marriage, and he divided the estate and sold individual lots. In 1920, Mr. and Mrs. Welsh Strawbridge acquired the land on which the main house stands and restored the mansion to its original condition. In 1958, the Strawbridges gave the property to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Commonplace Book Elizabeth Graeme Fergusson, Commonplace Book, ca. 1787-1788



Manuscript Group 368

General Assembly Collections

Digitized

The collections of the General Assembly consist of material documenting the lives, careers, and activities of Pennsylvania legislators. It includes material gathered under the Legislative History Project that was divided into three phases: Oral history interviews with living members of the House or Senate, a legislative biography project, and a legislative records project that sought to acquire the papers of retired or deceased legislators. Included in the collection are the Anne Brancato Wood Papers.

Anne Brancato Wood Papers

Anne Brancato Wood tirelessly fought for women's rights, the protection of children, and labor rights as the first Democratic woman to serve in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Born in South Philadelphia in 1903, Brancato attended the Sisters of Mercy Academy and Temple University. She entered politics in 1928, becoming the chair of the Women's Democratic Club of South Philadelphia. Later, in 1932, Brancato ran and won the Forth District seat in the State House of Representatives. She served as the first democratic woman elected to the State Legislature from 1932-1940 and again from 1945-1946. During her time in office, she sponsored and wrote important pieces of legislation, including the Pawnbroker's Act, the Hasty Marriage Act, the Mother's Assistance Fund Law, the Minimum Wage and Hour Law for Women, the Anti-Eviction Bill, and the Short Form Birth Certificate. In 1935 she served as Speaker Pro Tempore, the only woman to have ever done so in the Commonwealth's history.

After leaving office, Anne Brancato Wood continued her work in civic affairs until her death in 1972. The Anna Brancato Wood papers include information on the Philadelphia Women's Political Caucus, Shelter and Aid for Girls, Women's Property Rights, The Hasty Marriage Act, Women's Rights, Child Labor Law, Women in Politics, Women's Clubs, Women in PA, A History of Democratic Women, Women in Government.

Anna Brancato Wood Papers, 1932-1940, 1945-1946 Newspaper Scrapbook Newspaper Clippings House Resolutions Radio Interviews Political Memorabilia



Manuscript Group 386

Pennsylvania Federation of Women's Clubs Records

The Pennsylvania Federation of Women's Clubs was founded in 1895 in Philadelphia. The Federation unites and promotes legislation and civic, educational, moral and social initiatives relating to women. The object of the organization was to, "unite the influence and interests of PA women and to promote legislative, civic, educational, moral, and social measures." The organization was interested in conservation, education, international relations, legislation, welfare, children, industry, health and women in office.

Contains primarily the administrative files of the Federation, 1895-1982, including accounts, budgets, histories, issues of their newsletter, Pennsylvania Clubwoman, photographs of presidents and committee chairpeople, annual reports, treasurer's account books, yearbook directories, etc. Among these are records of special projects reflecting the Federation's contribution to Pennsylvania social welfare, including environmental conservation; history; homefront service during World War II; aiding the condition of the American Indian, 1961-1968; the restoration of Independence Hall; establishing a youth conservation program, 1945-1970; helping flood victims during the 1972 Hurricane Agnes disaster; and purchasing the Wilkins Farm area for the development of the Allegheny National Forest, 1929-1965.

The records of the Junior Women's Club are also included, which is a subsidiary of the Federation, supporting projects in addition to promoting independent projects, such as programs for the mentally retarded and youth.

Board Meeting and Convention Minutes, 1895-1976.

Reports Presented at Board Meetings & Annual Conventions, 1952-1968.

Administrative File, 1895-1982.

Miscellaneous histories of the organization, letters, etc.

Manuscript Group 404

Dick Thornburgh Papers

Richard (Dick) Thornburgh was born in Pittsburgh on July 16, 1932, the son of Charles G. and Alice Sanborn Thornburgh. He attended Pittsburgh area schools then Yale University where he earned a degree in engineering in 1954. Thornburgh completed a law degree with honors from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957 and, in 1958, became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar. He soon joined the law firm of Kirkpatrick and Lockhart.

While a practicing attorney, Thornburgh participated in Pittsburgh's civic affairs. He made his first attempt at public office by unsuccessfully running for the US House of Representatives in 1966. He served as a delegate to Pennsylvania's constitutional convention in 1967-88 and advocated inclusion of local government home-rule provisions in the revised document. In 1969 the Nixon Administration appointed him as US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania when he earned a reputation as an anti-racketeering prosecutor and enforcer of the federal Organized Crime Control Act. Thornburgh held the US Attorney's post until 1975 when President Ford appointed him Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department's Criminal Division. He held the post until early 1977, when he returned to private law practice.

Thornburgh then launched a campaign for the governor's office; an open seat in 1978 as two-term governor Milton Shapp was unable to succeed himself. Thornburgh secured the primary in a race that included Philadelphian Arlen Specter, but was an underdog against Democratic opponent and Pittsburgh Mayor Peter Flaherty. Like Republicans in an earlier era, Democrats had built a solid base in Pennsylvania. Since 1960 statewide Democratic voter registration outpaced the GOP. The gap continued to widen through the 1960s and 1970s and by the time of the 1978 gubernatorial election Democrats held a 900,000-registrant edge. Added to Thornburgh's difficulties was his own polling that showed him down by thirty-two points about six months before the general election.

In an effort to gain an edge, Thornburgh put together a highly organized campaign, raised money, and identified several key campaign themes; ethical and clean government leading among them. This issue resonated well with voters as over 230 officials at all levels of public service in the Keystone State had been convicted of, admitted to, or pleaded no contest to corruption charges between 1970 and 1978 including several individuals in the Shapp Administration. Thornburgh also promised fiscal integrity, another important issue in a state that faced a sliding credit rating and an insolvency approximating $100 million. The GOP candidate challenged Flaherty's record as Mayor, focused campaign efforts is the east where he was lesser known, and ran with lieutenant governor candidate William W. Scranton, III, whose well-known father had served as governor from 1963 to 1967. Thornburgh also courted non-traditional supporters including organized labor, black and Jewish voters, and Democrats dissatisfied with their party. Despite Flaherty's counter efforts, Thornburgh won the governorship by a 228,000- vote margin. He won reelection on November 2, 1982 by about 100,000 votes against Democrat Allen Ertel.

A troubled economy plagued Thornburgh from the outset, as the state continued its transition away from heavy industry and manufacturing. One quip had it that "the national economy caught a cold; Pennsylvania came down with pneumonia". The steel industry was particularly hard hit by foreign imports and the relocation of domestic mills. Tens of thousands of union jobs were lost, remaining workers faced wage cuts, and in the Pittsburgh metro area alone the industry's workforce dropped from 41,500 in 1979 to 19,000 in 1983. When US Steel announced the full or partial closing of 28 facilities in the United States in late 1983, thousands of people in areas like the Mon Valley faced long-term unemployment. With the closing of apparel, textile, and other manufacturing facilities, some areas saw double-digit unemployment rates.

In response, Thornburgh launched the Ben Franklin Partnership, a well-received alliance between government, private industry, and research universities to foster high-tech enterprises. A Small Business Action Center was created and funding for the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) was quadrupled to attract new employers. The Commonwealth also implemented a customized job training program, a new travel and tourism initiative, and a $20 billion infrastructure improvement program. By the end of his term Thornburgh lay claim to creating 500,000 new jobs, most in service and technology. A reflection of the state's economic woes remained evident, however, in its unemployment compensation program that had incurred a record $2.7 billion deficit by the early 1980s. Gradual economic improvements and statutory amendments reversed the fund's negative cash flow by 1984, though its debt would not be eliminated until 1988.

Thornburgh also consolidated state-owned universities into an independent State System of Higher Education and created several "Governor's Schools" for exceptional high school students. Energy remained high on the agenda as well. In an era of gasoline lines and public skepticism about nuclear energy, the Commonwealth established an Energy Development Authority and examined alternative energy technologies. Revitalizing the coal industry was even explored, though the idea never progressed nor did Thornburgh's plan to dismantle state's liquor control system.

Thornburgh's lieutenant governor, William W. Scranton, III, narrowly lost the race to succeed him. Robert P. Casey of Lackawanna County took office on January 20, 1987. The former governor taught at Harvard University and directed its Institute of Politics from 1987 to 1988, was appointed as US attorney general and served from 1998 to 1991, and served as undersecretary general of the United Nations from 1992 to 1993. He unsuccessfully ran for US Senate from Pennsylvania in 1991 and currently serves as counsel to Kirkpatrick and Lockhart in Washington, D.C. Governor Thornburgh is married to the former Virginia (Ginny) Judson and has four sons; Peter, David, and John, and William.

Robert C. Wilburn, Secretary of Budget & Administrator Governor's Office/Commission for Women, 1979-1982

Brian T. Baxter, Deputy Secretary for Employee Relations Women's Issues

Proclamation American Business Women's Association Scholarship Month, PA Women's Political Caucus Day, AAUW, Women's History Week.

News Releases Publications and Annual Reports Pregnancies by Women's Age Groups-Live Births, Fetal Deaths, Induced Abortions, PA Residents 1976 to 1980, May 1983



Manuscript Group 406

Robert P. Casey Collection

Digitized

Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania from 1987 to 1995, Robert P. Casey was born in Jackson Heights, N.Y. in 1932 but grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. An accomplished basketball player, he attended Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA on an athletic scholarship. Graduating with a B.A. in English in 1953, he earned a J.D. at George Washington University Law School in 1956 and became an associate with the law firm of Covington & Burling in Washington DC Two years later he returned to Scranton where he opened his own law practice.

Casey represented Lackawanna County in the Pennsylvania State Senate in 1962 where he distinguished himself by authoring environmental legislation. In 1967 Casey served as a delegate to the Pennsylvania State Constitutional Convention, serving as First Vice President and playing a role in the writing and ratification of the Commonwealth's current constitution. Casey was elected to two terms as Pennsylvania Auditor General, 1969-1977, and in 1978 he joined the law firm of Dilworth, Paxson, Kalish & Kaufmann where he rose to become a senior partner. After his two terms as Governor of Pennsylvania, Casey continued to be involved in Scranton civic affairs as well as state and national politics until his death in 2000. He was particularly active in the fight against legalized abortion, and was also a proponent of mother-child health, and the donation and transplantation of human organs, having himself been the recipient of a highly publicized heart and liver transplant in 1993.

Documentation of Accomplishments, 1987-1994. Appointments and Promotions of Minorities and Women to Pay Group Nine and Above During the Casey Administration, January 1, 1987 to September 30, 1994. Executive Order 1987-18, Minority and Women Business Enterprise, September 28, 1987. Executive Order 1990-2, Bureau of Women's Business Development, April 13, 1990.

Maternal-Child Health Outreach Program Records, 1991-1995.

Manuscript Group 409

Oral History Collection

Digitized

The Oral History Collection consists of taped interviews conducted throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by staff members and Friends of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. These interviews shed light on the common folk and their backgrounds as southern born African American migrants, European immigrants, Hispanics, Jews working in the coal, steel, and electrical industries.

Oral Histories: Central Pennsylvania Project / Penn State Capitol Campus Project – Black Women Central Pennsylvania Project / Penn State Capitol Campus Project Chester Oral History Project: Black Experience Harrisburg Jews/Chisuk Emuna Project Lancaster Oral History Project: The Greek Community Military Nurses Project Nanticoke Women Oral History Project 2nd Nanticoke Oral History Project Pennsylvania Migrant Farm Labor Project Pennsylvania's New Deal Project Philadelphia Puerto Rican Project WPA in PA



Manuscript Group 420

John W. Harper Collection

Digitized

A native of Bellefonte, John W. Harper was an avid genealogist and a descendant of Germans who traveled down the Schohane into Pennsylvania. As a genealogist, Harper collected a large number of materials pertaining to early Pennsylvania history which his hairs donated to the Pennsylvania State Archives in 1989.

The collection includes both printed and handwritten taufschein (German birth certificates), surveys, deeds, patents, and other papers pertaining to John W. Harper's ancestors and to Centre County, Pennsylvania. Also included are copies of ship's passenger lists, wills, and other genealogical materials.

Indenture Indenture of "Negress" Dinah to Nicholas Young, Philadelphia County, March 2, 1795



Manuscript Group 437

Karl Arndt Collection of Harmony Society Materials

Digitized

Karl J.R. Arndt (1905 - 1991) was a scholar of utopian societies, a linguist, and Head of the Department of German at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. These materials were collected by Dr. Arndt during the course of his research and publication of documentary histories of the Harmony Society (1805-1905) of Harmony, Pennsylvania; New Harmony, Indiana; and Economy, Pennsylvania. The members of the Harmony Society, also sometimes called Harmonists, Economites, and Rappists, were religious separatists devoted to communal living. The Society was founded in 1805 by Johann Georg Rapp (1757-1847), a farmer and vinedresser born in Iptigen, Germany. Rapp and his followers believed in refashioning their lives around their vision of what "primitive Christianity" was like during the first centuries of the Christian era. They established their first community called Harmony in the Connoquenessing Valley of Butler County in 1805 in which all property was placed in a common fund and in 1807 the group also adopted celibacy. A small cloth factory was established in 1806 which was followed by a sawmill, tannery, distillery, vineyards, and a two-story hotel.

In 1814, the Society sold the property in Butler County and founded New Harmony in Posey County, Indiana where they erected even larger factories. In 1824 the members returned to western Pennsylvania and established the village of Economy in Beaver County where Rapp died in 1847. Under the trusteeship of Romelius L. Baker (1847-1868) and Jacob Henrici (1868-1892), the Society became involved in real estate speculation in Beaver Falls, construction of the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad, established the Economy Savings Institution and Economy Brick Works, and operated the Economy Oil Company, Economy Planing Mill, and Economy Lumber Company. Following litigation by heirs, the Harmony Society was dissolved in 1905 and seventeen structures comprising Old Economy Village were acquired by the Pennsylvania Historical Commission in 1919 for use as a historic site. Most of the archival records thereafter came into the possession of John S, Duss and Susanna C. Duss, the last trustees and were employed by John Duss to write The Harmonists: A Personal History (1943). The Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania took custody of part of the records in 1931 and 1933 and the balance were sold to the Pennsylvania Historical Commission in 1937. The majority of the materials in this collection were obtained by Dr. Arndt through a series of interlibrary loans, 1941-43, from the Old Economy Village historic site while the remainder was collected independently by Dr. Arndt.

The collection consists primarily of original administrative and legal papers, correspondence and accounts of the Harmony Society and its business enterprises. In addition, there are related materials interfiled in the collection which were by collected by Dr. Arndt from unidentified sources. These materials have all been transferred to the PHMC's Old Economy Village Historic Site, but digitized microfilm copies of the materials can be viewed at the Pennsylvania State Archives.

Administrative Files Copies of the Articles of Association of the Harmony Society Appointment Letters Resignation Letters Dissolution Agreement for the Society in 1905

Legal Files Acts Agreements Divorce Papers pertaining to Christoph Mohl, 1807, 1824, 1831, 1849. Guardianship Papers of Barbara, Godfray, and Theophilus Lively, December 26, 1808. Indentures of Servitude for Gotlieb Napper (Knapper), (October 22, 1804) and for Henry and Elisabeth Knapper (January 16, 1818). Judgments Widow's Application of Caroline Duss, widow of Civil War veteran John Rutz (Duss), for an additional bounty Wills and Estate Papers, including certified copies of the wills of Susannah E. Crees of Beaver County (1897), Jacob Fruit of Beaver County (1875). William T. Henrici of Beaver County (1877), Mary Elizabeth Creese Spitzer of Marengo County, Illinois (1901), and Henry Sybert of Lancaster County (1806).

Correspondence

Manuscript Group 447

Landis Valley Farm Museum Collection, [ca. 1749-1982]

In 1790, Pennsylvania Germans made up forty percent of the population of Southeastern Pennsylvania. The immigrants and their descendants established a distinct culture with folk traditions, decorative arts, and a language (Pennsylvania German) based upon their German heritage. Over ninety percent of the German immigrants were farmers. Henry and George Landis grew up with this strong Pennsylvania farming heritage. Their ancestors had settled in Lancaster County during the early 1700s and the brothers recognized that the material culture of the rural Germans was eroding. This inspired them to start collecting objects used by 1700s and 1800s farm families and craftsman. Eventually the collection came to encompass over 75,000 artifacts including furniture, guns, pottery, textiles, and farm equipment. In 1925 the Landis brothers opened a museum on the grounds of their Landis Valley homestead in order to share their collection with the public. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania acquired the museum as a gift in 1953 and it is now administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Among the documents included in the collection is a school attendance record titled, "Philip Krantz's School List at Rabbit Hill School House in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania from August 31, 1846, [and from] December 1, 1846." It is on a single sheet of paper 12.5"x16", and lists about sixty children and the frequency of their attendance. The attendance record is significant because it sketches a picture of a local Pennsylvania German schoolhouse during the mid-nineteenth century. The collections are located at the Landis Valley Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster, 17601. The records are currently unprocessed and inquiries should be direct to the Site Administrator or the Curator.