The .gov means its official.

Warrantee Township Maps

The Pennsylvania State Archives holds warrantee township maps, which show all original land purchases from the Proprietors of the Commonwealth made inside the boundaries of present-day townships. In essence, these maps serve as a summary and geographical index for the warrants, surveys and patents held by the State Archives. Information usually shown for each tract of land includes:

Name of warrantee

Name of patentee

Number of acres

Name of tract

Dates of warrant, survey and patent

Survey and patent numbers also may be given

Scanned copies of all warrantee township maps are available online. For counties not listed, similar information in the form of connected survey maps or worksheet drafts may also be available for portions of those jurisdictions - please consult the Land Office Map Collection {#17.522} for additional information.