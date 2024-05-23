The .gov means its official.

Warrantee Township Maps
The Pennsylvania State Archives holds warrantee township maps, which show all original land purchases from the Proprietors of the Commonwealth made inside the boundaries of present-day townships. In essence, these maps serve as a summary and geographical index for the warrants, surveys and patents held by the State Archives. Information usually shown for each tract of land includes:
- Name of warrantee
- Name of patentee
- Number of acres
- Name of tract
- Dates of warrant, survey and patent
- Survey and patent numbers also may be given
Scanned copies of all warrantee township maps are available online. For counties not listed, similar information in the form of connected survey maps or worksheet drafts may also be available for portions of those jurisdictions - please consult the Land Office Map Collection {#17.522} for additional information.