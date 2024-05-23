Digitized County Records Guide
The digitized county records listed below are accessible in the public search room at the Pennsylvania State Archives. Many of the records are also available online through Familysearch.org.
Digitized County Records Guide
The digitized county records listed below are accessible in the public search room at the Pennsylvania State Archives. Many of the records are also available online through Familysearch.org.
|Adams (PDF)
|Allegheny (PDF)
|Armstrong (PDF)
|Beaver (PDF)
|Bedford (PDF)
|Berks (PDF)
|Blair (PDF)
|Bradford (PDF)
|Bucks (PDF)
|Butler (PDF)
|Cambria (PDF)
|Cameron (PDF)
|Carbon (PDF)
|Centre (PDF)
|Chester (PDF)
|Clarion (PDF)
|Clearfield (PDF)
|Clinton (PDF)
|Columbia (PDF)
|Crawford (PDF)
|Cumberland (PDF)
|Dauphin (PDF)
|Delaware (PDF)
|Elk (PDF)
|Erie (PDF)
|Fayette (PDF)
|Forest (PDF)
|Franklin (PDF)
|Fulton (PDF)
|Greene (PDF)
|Huntingdon (PDF)
|Indiana (PDF)
|Jefferson (PDF)
|Juniata (PDF)
|Lackawanna (PDF)
|Lancaster (PDF)
|Lawrence (PDF)
|Lebanon (PDF)
|Lehigh (PDF)
|Luzerne (PDF)
|Lycoming (PDF)
|McKean (PDF)
|Mercer (PDF)
|Mifflin (PDF)
|Monroe (PDF)
|Montgomery (PDF)
|Montour (PDF)
|Northampton (PDF)
|Northumberland (PDF)
|Perry (PDF)
|Philadelphia (PDF)
|Pike (PDF)
|Potter (PDF)
|Schuylkill (PDF)
|Snyder (PDF)
|Somerset (PDF)
|Sullivan (PDF)
|Susquehanna (PDF)
|Tioga (PDF)
|Union (PDF)
|Venango (PDF)
|Warren (PDF)
|Washington (PDF)
|Wayne (PDF)
|Westmoreland (PDF)
|Wyoming (PDF)
|York (PDF)
|
|
|