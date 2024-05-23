Pennsylvania State Archives - Scholars in Residence Program

The Scholars in Residence Program supports short-term, full-time research and study in collections maintained by the Pennsylvania State Archives.

The Scholars in Residence Program has a four-fold purpose:

to promote the interpretation of Pennsylvania history;

to encourage research that draws upon the Pennsylvania State Archives' collections;

to promote the dissemination of research findings to both the professional community of scholars and the public; and

to develop collegial relationships between scholars and Archives' staff.

Stipends are awarded for a period of up to four consecutive weeks at the rate of $800 per week.