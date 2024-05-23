The Virtual Footlocker Project: Preserving the Personal Records of the Modern Soldier

November 13th from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST.

Join us in this online discussion to inspire and help veterans and communities think about how they can collect and preserve their own history. The event is free but requires registration. Click here to register or copy and paste this link in your browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYlduuhpjIvGNwGMTAjXvJPH-3nbnNJ-l4F

The Virtual Footlocker Project: Preserving the Personal Records of the Modern Soldier

For generations, soldiers documented their wartime experiences in personal diaries, photographs, and correspondence with loved ones. Often veterans kept these treasured personal collections long after their service and handed them down to family members. It is vital, therefore, to preserve these records for the veterans, their families, and the general public.

Dr. Edward Benoit will talk about the Virtual Footlocker Project, which aims to provide veterans with the tools and training to identify their important paper and digital records and to organize, store, and preserve them. The project also seeks to educate archivists and other cultural heritage professionals on how to assist veterans with preserving their personal experiences and history.

Speaker:

Speaker: Dr. Edward Benoit III, Louisiana State University

The Community History Dialog series is an initiative of the Pennsylvania State Archives made possible in part through a National Historical Publications and Records Commission State Board Programming Grant.