Options & Subscriptions

PA-SHARE has four levels of access for searching PA SHPO’s online cultural resources data and interacting with PA SHPO’s state and federal historic preservation programs. Each level offers different functionality based on user needs.

User Tiers: Guest Basic Pro Business Best for: Anonymous users who need basic searches with limited information, to submit a Preservation Success Story, or search for a historical marker Individual users who do not need enhanced data, mapping, and tracking functionality Single preservation and planning professionals, students, small non-profits, or small municipal governments Preservation or planning firms, county, state, or federal agencies, non-profits, or large municipal governments Number of Users: One One One 50 Registration Required: No Yes Yes Yes Subscription Required: No No Yes Yes Cost: Free Free $50/month or $275/annually $275/month or $875/annually for up to 5 users Additional users beyond the original 5 can be added at $55/month or $175/year each Keystone Login Account to access PA-SHARE: Not required Required* *Commonwealth employees use their CWOPA credentials instead of Keystone Login Required* *Commonwealth employees use their CWOPA credentials instead of Keystone Login Required* *Commonwealth employees use their CWOPA credentials instead of Keystone Login Electronic Submissions: * Most projects except Keystone Historic Preservation Grants, State Historic Tax Credits, and CLG Grants Success Stories only Projects* Resources Surveys Success Stories Projects* Resources Surveys Success Stories Projects* Resources Surveys Success Stories Data Views: Limited for Resources, Surveys, Reports, and Markers Primary photo only Limited for Resources, Surveys, Reports, and Markers Primary photo only; Projects for which user is a project contact Full for Resources, Surveys, Reports, and Markers, including Associations and Photo Gallery tabs in record Projects for which user is a project contact Full for Resources, Surveys, Reports, and Markers, including Associations and Photo Gallery tabs in record Projects for which user is a project contact Resource Attachments & Report Types: Select Resource attachments and report types, such as National Register nominations, historic contexts/ MPDFs, report abstracts, and some photograph PDFs Select Resource attachments and report types, such as National Register nominations, historic contexts/ MPDFs, report abstracts, and some photograph PDFs All digitized Resource attachments and report types All digitized Resource attachments and report types Record Printing: Project records for which user is a contact Resource records and project records for which user is a contact Resource records and project records for which user is a contact Web Map Layers: *Only users with archaeology privileges see archaeological sites and surveys **Basic users see the Model with archaeology privileges; all Pro and Business users see the Model regardless of privileges 6 PA SHPO data layers 5 Administrative layers *6 PA SHPO data layers 5 Administrative layers 2 Environmental layers **Pre-Contact Probability Model *13 PA SHPO data layers 8 Administrative layers 5 PA Environmental layers 4 State and Federal Lands layers ** Pre-Contact Probability Model *13 PA SHPO data layers 8 Administrative layers 5 PA Environmental layers 4 State and Federal Lands layers ** Pre-Contact Probability Model Web Map Customization: Yes; users can set default basemap and layers for all PA-SHARE maps Yes; users can set default basemap and layers for all PA-SHARE maps Web Map Tools: Basic Basic Advanced, includes distance measuring and shapefile download Advanced, includes distance measuring and shapefile download Web Map Printing: Yes Yes Yes Yes Search Exports: Yes, as .csv file Yes, as .csv file Spatial Exports: Yes, as shapefile Yes, as shapefile Surveyor Software: Surveyor (mobile) and Surveyor Manager (desktop) Yes, to submit and manage survey data Yes, to submit and manage survey data Project & Submission Dashboards: Yes Yes Yes; for each user’s projects and submissions Organization Dashboard: Yes; view Organization details, open projects, submissions, and requests at-a-glance, linked organizations, and address book Yes; view Organization details, all open projects, submissions, and requests at-a-glance for every user in Organization, and address book

Archaeology Privileges

Archaeology privileges in PA-SHARE are granted to individuals, not agencies or companies, and requires submission of credentials. Users are required to have a Basic or Pro account or be part of a Business or Public Service Subscription to receive privileges.

Archaeologists can access the Pre-Contact Probability Model and specific archaeological site location data if they meet the Secretary of the Interior's Professional Qualification Standards with a specialty in prehistoric, historic and/or under water archaeology or geomorphology.

For more information and to request privileges, visit Request for PA-SHARE Archaeological Privileges.

Surveyor

PA-SHARE Surveyor is a set of digital desktop and mobile tools to conduct and manage archaeological and historic resource surveys. Surveyor is integrated with PA-SHARE, which means that your mobile data collection is always tied to a specific project and that resource data is smoothly transferred.

There are three tools in the Surveyor suite: Surveyor Manager, Surveyor Mobile, and the PA-SHARE Surveyor app. These tools are available to all users as part of the Pro and Business level subscriptions to PA-SHARE, as well as for users working on projects that qualify for a Public Service subscription.

Public Service Subscription

PA SHPO may grant a Public Service subscriptions at no cost on a case-by-case basis to individuals who will assist the PA SHPO in improving the quality of the data held within PA-SHARE. Such access may be granted for the following types of requests:

Certified Local Government (CLG) Access: One PA-SHARE Pro subscription will be assigned to the primary CLG contact for each PA Certified Local Government. Subscription will be renewed following the submission and PA SHPO approval of the CLG's annual report and provided Certified Local Government status is maintained. Additional subscriptions may be purchased at the standard rates.

One PA-SHARE Pro subscription will be assigned to the primary CLG contact for each PA Certified Local Government. Subscription will be renewed following the submission and PA SHPO approval of the CLG's annual report and provided Certified Local Government status is maintained. Additional subscriptions may be purchased at the standard rates. Survey & Planning Partner Access: Partners with a current and active Survey and/or Planning project will receive one PA-SHARE Pro subscription. Expiration date of the Pro subscription will be established upon account registration, according to Public Service Subscription Terms and Conditions. This subscription is for use exclusively by the planning office staff member/grantee project manager overseeing the project. Any individual, organization or firm awarded a bid to complete the survey and/or planning project will be responsible for purchasing the appropriate PA-SHARE subscription in order to complete the project.

Partners with a current and active Survey and/or Planning project will receive one PA-SHARE Pro subscription. Expiration date of the Pro subscription will be established upon account registration, according to Public Service Subscription Terms and Conditions. This subscription is for use exclusively by the planning office staff member/grantee project manager overseeing the project. Any individual, organization or firm awarded a bid to complete the survey and/or planning project will be responsible for purchasing the appropriate PA-SHARE subscription in order to complete the project. Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology (SPA) Access: Data entry is available to all SPA members as part of the PA-SHARE Basic subscription. PA-SHARE Pro subscriptions may be provided to SPA members working on a purely voluntary basis. These subscriptions will be provided on a limited-term and project specific basis and will require proof of SPA membership. If any part of the work is being done for profit, a subscription must be purchased at the regular rate.

Data entry is available to all SPA members as part of the PA-SHARE Basic subscription. PA-SHARE Pro subscriptions may be provided to SPA members working on a purely voluntary basis. These subscriptions will be provided on a limited-term and project specific basis and will require proof of SPA membership. If any part of the work is being done for profit, a subscription must be purchased at the regular rate. Programmatic Agreement/Memorandum of Agreement Access/Strategic Partner Access: PA-SHARE Pro or Business subscriptions may be authorized as per conditions of a Programmatic Agreement (PA) or Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between PHMC-PA SHPO and an agency or nonprofit organization carrying out terms of the agreement. The PA or MOA will be linked with corresponding PA-SHARE project records. The expiration date of subscription will be established upon account registration.

PA-SHARE Pro or Business subscriptions may be authorized as per conditions of a Programmatic Agreement (PA) or Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between PHMC-PA SHPO and an agency or nonprofit organization carrying out terms of the agreement. The PA or MOA will be linked with corresponding PA-SHARE project records. The expiration date of subscription will be established upon account registration. Educational Access: PA SHPO may consider providing one PA-SHARE Pro subscription to aid in overseeing work completed purely for research purposes between an individual or university department. This subscription will be issued on a limited-term, project specific basis. For-profit projects are not eligible.

PA SHPO may consider providing one PA-SHARE Pro subscription to aid in overseeing work completed purely for research purposes between an individual or university department. This subscription will be issued on a limited-term, project specific basis. For-profit projects are not eligible. Special Approval Access: Other individuals or organizations not working for profit or income who submit a significant amount of information of value to the PA SHPO may request a Special Approval Access subscription. This PA-SHARE Pro subscription will be issued on a limited-term, project specific basis. Income-generating projects are not eligible.

To request a "Request for PA-SHARE Public Service Subscription" form, please send an email to pashare@pa.gov.