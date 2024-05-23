The State Museum of Pennsylvania Announces Call for Entries for Art of the State 2025

Deadline for Entries is Friday, January 17, 2025

Harrisburg, PA – The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation invite artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in Art of the State 2025. Now in its 58th year, this prestigious juried exhibition boasts a tradition of presenting highly creative art by Pennsylvanians, chosen by a distinguished panel of jurors.

The call for entry for Art of the State 2025 is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years of age. Artists may submit work in one or more of five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft, and photography/digital media. Entries to Art of the State 2025 must be submitted online.

Additional information and the link to enter are available at Art of the State 2025: Call for Entry. The application deadline is Friday, January 17, 2025, 11:59 PM.

The Art of the State 2025 exhibition will be open from Sunday, June 8, 2025, through September 14, 2025, concluding with Harrisburg’s Gallery Walk. This is a return to the event’s traditional timeframe. More than $5,000 in cash awards will be presented. A first-place award of $500, second-place award of $300, and a third-place award of $200 will be selected in each of the five categories. The Art Docents’ Choice Award of $300 will also be presented.

Art of the State is presented by The State Museum of Pennsylvania in partnership with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.

The Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation (PHF) is the nonprofit partner of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC), dedicated to preserving and sharing the Commonwealth’s rich history. Through generous donations, PHF supports PHMC in caring for 23 historic sites and museums, an extensive collection of artifacts, and invaluable archival materials.

The State Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission as part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

As one of PHMC’s premier cultural institutions, The State Museum of Pennsylvania offers visitors a captivating journey through time. Located adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, the museum houses expansive collections that illuminate Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in American history, from the dawn of geologic time, the Native American experience, the Colonial and Revolutionary eras, a pivotal Civil War battleground, and the Commonwealth's vast industrial age. The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania's story is America's story.

For more information about Art of the State 2025 and The State Museum of Pennsylvania, visit statemuseumpa.org or follow us on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.