Pennsylvania State Archives to Host Keystones Oral Histories Documentary ‘Underground Railroad: South Central Pennsylvania’

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Archives invites the public to a free screening of Underground Railroad: South Central Pennsylvania, the latest installment in Bryan Wade’s documentary series, Keystones Oral Histories. The screening will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, from 1:00 to 3:30 PM at the Pennsylvania State Archives building.

This documentary delves into the history of the Underground Railroad and the abolitionists who dedicated their lives to the cause in south-central Pennsylvania. It highlights the pivotal roles of diverse populations, including Quakers and white and Black abolitionists and conductors in the Underground Railroad network. The film underscores the grassroots nature of the civil rights movement.

All are welcome to attend the free screening at the Pennsylvania State Archives, located at 1681 North Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102. No pre-registration is required.

Bryan Wade’s documentary series, launched in 2017, aims to foster dialogue and understanding by shedding light on the often-overlooked contributions of marginalized communities. The series is complemented by K–12 curriculum materials that align with educational standards and promote inclusivity in learning.

The Pennsylvania State Archives is the official and permanent home of Pennsylvania’s most treasured documents – from William Penn’s Charter to the papers that establish the state’s boundaries, from the texts that protect property rights to familial records. Open to all, the Pennsylvania State Archives is a source for research and learning.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.

# # #

To vote in the Nov. 5 election, register by Oct. 21, 2024.

Visit vote.pa.gov for trusted election information.