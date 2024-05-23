The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

    Military History Trail

    Connecting sites of military significance, this trail maps a comprehensive tour of forts, battlefields and training grounds.

    Walk where Revolutionary heroes have walked. Imagine yourself there as reenactors re-create history on landmark battlefields. Connecting sites of military significance, this trail maps a comprehensive tour of forts, battlefields and training grounds.

     

    ​Locations

    Erie Maritime Museum and U.S. Brig Niagara
    From the War of 1812 through the present, the Erie Maritime Museum and the U.S. Brig Niagara will carry you through the times, people and events that made Erie Harbor.

    Fort Pitt Museum
    Fort Pitt Museum tells the story of western Pennsylvania.

    Brandywine Battlefield Park
    Follow in the footsteps of George Washington at this revolutionary battlefield.

    Pennsylvania Military Museum
    A museum that honors Pennsylvania's citizen-soldiers.

    Bushy Run Battlefield
    Discover Pennsylvania's only recognized Native American battlefield.