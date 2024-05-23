The .gov means its official.

Military History Trail
Walk where Revolutionary heroes have walked. Imagine yourself there as reenactors re-create history on landmark battlefields. Connecting sites of military significance, this trail maps a comprehensive tour of forts, battlefields and training grounds.
Locations
Erie Maritime Museum and U.S. Brig Niagara
From the War of 1812 through the present, the Erie Maritime Museum and the U.S. Brig Niagara will carry you through the times, people and events that made Erie Harbor.
Fort Pitt Museum
Fort Pitt Museum tells the story of western Pennsylvania.
Brandywine Battlefield Park
Follow in the footsteps of George Washington at this revolutionary battlefield.
Pennsylvania Military Museum
A museum that honors Pennsylvania's citizen-soldiers.
Bushy Run Battlefield
Discover Pennsylvania's only recognized Native American battlefield.