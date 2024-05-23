House Types



Many farmhouses are not examples of any recognized architectural styles and are in fact designed according to vernacular traditions based on cultural heritage or regional preferences. Often elements of popular styles are applied to basic house forms, so that the resulting buildings have multiple influences.

Some farmhouses have undergone change over time with the addition of wings to add space and functionality and architectural details popular of the era. Others have been changed by the removal of original or historic features such as decorative porches, cornices or windows, doors and shutters.