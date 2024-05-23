Barn Types



Barns reflect both the variety of agricultural practices and cultural associations in Pennsylvania. Traditional barn forms show the influence of ethnic patterns of settlement in agriculture. The presence of the Pennsylvania Dutch is reflected in their preference for the Pennsylvania Barn and Three Gabled Barn. Northern regions of state influenced by settlers from the New England states show a marked use of the English Barn.

In addition to their overall general shape, some barns are defined and described by their roof type and some can be identified or described by their floorplans. Some barns retain their original floorplan and others have more complex floorplans including additions over time. Individual elements of barn design help to identify the use and type of barn and place it in a cultural or temporal context. Barn features also can demonstrate significant craftsmanship and artistry.

The interior features of barns offer many clues on their function and changes over time. Barn interiors may undergo many changes to adapt to new agricultural uses and practices and to incorporate technological innovations. As charming and traditional as barns might be, agriculture is a business and obviously it must evolve to meet new market needs and opportunities. Agricultural science continues to guide recommended renovations to barn interiors.