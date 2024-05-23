PHMC's Summer Keystone Internship Program

Our Keystone Summer Internship Program is designed to provide preprofessional training to students interested in pursuing a career in history, historic preservation, or museums. We created this program to be an integral part of our interns’ academic training, and students are encouraged to seek credit. Each Keystone Summer Intern will work directly with a Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) staff mentor on a specific project or projects and will also learn about PHMC's multiple functions though educational and networking opportunities. Interns will also have regular opportunities to reflect on their own experiences within the broader context of the challenges and possibilities of public history. Keystone interns will receive a formal evaluation at the conclusion of the internship and will be asked to provide feedback to PHMC on their experience.

Requirements



All applicants must be enrolled at a college or university in an undergraduate or graduate program at the time of their internship. Additional requirements, such as a required field of study, may be applicable to some internships. This information will be listed on the posting. Selected interns must pass all required background checks. Applications are accepted from students throughout the United States; however, PHMC is unable to provide housing or transportation stipends to our interns.

Areas of Study

Internship opportunities are available in a wide variety of disciplines and professions included within PHMC's programs, such as archival studies, archaeology, architecture, collections care and management, cultural resource management, curation, exhibition development, geographic information systems (GIS), graphic arts, historic preservation, historical research and programming, museum education, museum studies and zoology.

Internship Locations

Keystone Summer Internships are in-person internships available in a variety of locations, including PHMC's headquarters in downtown Harrisburg and at PHMC sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

Dates and Internship Hours

The Keystone Summer Internship Program will take place during a 10-week program period during the summer of 2025. Final program dates and work schedules will be decided between interns and their mentors. Interns must work a minimum of 225 hours and are eligible to work up to 300 hours, within the program timeframe, at a rate of $17 per hour.

Selection Criteria

Primary criteria for selection are the overall quality of the application responses and interview; match between the applicant's educational and career goals and the goals of the Keystone Internship Program; and the fit between the applicant's skills, interests, and experience and the specific project or position in which they apply.

To Apply



An unofficial transcript must be uploaded as part of the application process. Submissions will be reviewed and applicants will be notified if selected for a virtual interview. Questions regarding the Keystone Summer Internship Program may be directed to MegAnn Carey at mecarey@pa.gov.