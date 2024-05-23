Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Professional Members:

    Holgerson, Frank
    6/5/24 - 6/5/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Nurseryman Seat

    Klavon, Dina, RLA (Chair)
    6/29/23 - 6/29/26 USQ for Six Months
    3rd Term
    Landscape Architect Seat​

    Morgan, David, RLA
    10/9/24 - 10/9/27  USQ for Six Months
    4th Term
    Landscape Architect Seat​

    Rauso, Richard
    10/19/21 - 10/19/24 USQ for Six Months
    3rd Term
    Landscape Architect Seat

    West, Patrick RLA, ASLA (Secretary)
    02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
    3rd Term
    Landscape Architect Seat

    Vacant, Position Open​

    Landscape Architect Seat

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

    Mauser, Brett (Consumer Protection)
    Office of Attorney General

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies  


    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Five members of the board. 

    4 Landscape Architects 
    1 Landscape Nurseryman 
    2 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Commissioner