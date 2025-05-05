Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Resources and Documents
- Provider Application for Continuing Education Course Approval (PDF)
- Licensee Application for Continuing Education Course Approval (PDF)
- Verification of Employment (PDF)
- Reference Information Form (PDF)
- Listing of State Contacts for Criminal Background Checks
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.