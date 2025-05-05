Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Resources and Documents for the State Board of Landscape Architects

    Find the Landscape Architects Board forms and resources you need to apply, renew, or update your license.

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

    Resources and Documents

     

    Note:  As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.