All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Barber Examiners meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 656 589 906#
All meetings are held in Harrisburg, PA, unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2024 Schedule
- January 22
- March 18
- May 20 - Cancelled
- July 22 - Cancelled
- September 23 - Cancelled
- November 25
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.