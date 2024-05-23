All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.

The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​

2024 Schedule



January 08



March 11 (Cancelled)

May 13

July 08

September 09

November 18

2025 Schedule

January 13

March 10​​​​

May 12

July 14

September 08

November 10​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.