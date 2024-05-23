All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Auctioneer Examiners meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 649 650 392#
Please contact the Board office at 1-833-DOS-BPOA for further location information.
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2024 Schedule
- January 08
- March 11 (Cancelled)
- May 13
- July 08
- September 09
- November 18
2025 Schedule
- January 13
- March 10
- May 12
- July 14
- September 08
- November 10
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.