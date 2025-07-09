Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 803 vehicle crashes during the four-day Independence Day travel period, July 3 through July 6. Twelve people lost their lives in those crashes, and 58 non-fatal crashes involved a driver under the influence.

During the enforcement period, state troopers made 458 arrests for driving under the influence and 150 drug-related arrests. Troopers also issued 5,790 speeding citations, 634 citations for seat belt violations, and 131 citations for child safety seat violations.

Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed Injury-Related Crashes DUI-Related Crashes DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2025 (4 days) 803 9 12 156 58 0 2024 (5 days) 944 12 12 197 67 5



Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2025 (4 days) 458 5,790 131 634 14,596 2024 (5 days) 541 8,099 180 948 18,529

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

