Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 803 vehicle crashes during the four-day Independence Day travel period, July 3 through July 6. Twelve people lost their lives in those crashes, and 58 non-fatal crashes involved a driver under the influence.
During the enforcement period, state troopers made 458 arrests for driving under the influence and 150 drug-related arrests. Troopers also issued 5,790 speeding citations, 634 citations for seat belt violations, and 131 citations for child safety seat violations.
Year
Total Crashes
Fatal Crashes
People Killed
Injury-Related Crashes
DUI-Related Crashes
DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
2025 (4 days)
803
9
12
156
58
0
2024 (5 days)
944
12
12
197
67
5
Year
DUI Arrests
Speeding Citations
Child Seat Citations
Seat Belt Citations
Other Citations
2025 (4 days)
458
5,790
131
634
14,596
2024 (5 days)
541
8,099
180
948
18,529
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
