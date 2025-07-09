Skip to agency navigation
    State Police Release Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics and Enforcement Results

    July 09, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 803 vehicle crashes during the four-day Independence Day travel period, July 3 through July 6. Twelve people lost their lives in those crashes, and 58 non-fatal crashes involved a driver under the influence.

    During the enforcement period, state troopers made 458 arrests for driving under the influence and 150 drug-related arrests. Troopers also issued 5,790 speeding citations, 634 citations for seat belt violations, and 131 citations for child safety seat violations.

    Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics

    Year

    Total Crashes

    Fatal Crashes

    People Killed

    Injury-Related Crashes

    DUI-Related Crashes

    DUI-Related Fatal Crashes

    2025 (4 days)

    803

    9

    12

    156

    58

    0

    2024 (5 days)

    944

    12

    12

    197

    67

    5


    Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

    Year

    DUI Arrests

    Speeding Citations

    Child Seat Citations

    Seat Belt Citations

    Other Citations

    2025 (4 days)

    458

    5,790

    131

    634

    14,596

    2024 (5 days)

    541

    8,099

    180

    948

    18,529

    These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the department’s website.

    Media Contacts

    SGT Logan Brouse

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media

    Myles Snyder

    717-783-5556
    State Police Media