Lobbying Disclosure​ Equity Reports

Equity Reports must disclose:



How much equity a lobbyist or lobbying firm holds or has held in an affiliated principal;

For whom that lobbyist or lobbying firm lobbied during the reporting period.

What is Equity?



Equity means any interest or ownership. The term “interest or ownership” includes, but is not limited to, any interest in any shares (however designated, whether voting or nonvoting); membership interests (however designated, whether voting or nonvoting); partnership interests (whether general or limited); and, any other interest that confers the right to receive a share of the profits and losses of, or distributions of property of, any partnership or business.



Go to Pennsylvania Lobbying Services to complete your Equity Report. For assistance, follow these links:

Reporting Periods



The 2025-2026 reporting period ran from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Filed reports will be posted after the July 30, 2026, receipt deadline.

Previous Filed Equity Reports



2022-2023 Equity Reports



Lobbying-Equity-Reports-2022-2023.xlsx



2021-2022 Equity Reports



Lobbying Equity Reports 2021-2022.xlsx



2020-2021 Equity Reports



Lobbying Equity Reports 2020-2021.xlsx