Lobbying Disclosure​ Equity Reports

Equity Reports must disclose:
- How much equity a lobbyist or lobbying firm holds or has held in an affiliated principal;
- For whom that lobbyist or lobbying firm lobbied during the reporting period.
What is Equity?
Equity means any interest or ownership. The term “interest or ownership” includes, but is not limited to, any interest in any shares (however designated, whether voting or nonvoting); membership interests (however designated, whether voting or nonvoting); partnership interests (whether general or limited); and, any other interest that confers the right to receive a share of the profits and losses of, or distributions of property of, any partnership or business.
Go to Pennsylvania Lobbying Services to complete your Equity Report. For assistance, follow these links:
- Lobbying Disclosure Equity Report Job Aid
- Lobbying Disclosure Equity Reporting Form Additional Lines (xlsx)
Reporting Periods
The 2025-2026 reporting period ran from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Filed reports will be posted after the July 30, 2026, receipt deadline.
Previous Filed Equity Reports
2022-2023 Equity Reports
Lobbying-Equity-Reports-2022-2023.xlsx
2021-2022 Equity Reports
Lobbying Equity Reports 2021-2022.xlsx
2020-2021 Equity Reports
Frequently asked questions
Registered lobbyists and Registered Lobbying Firms
Online at PA Lobbying Services https://www.palobbyingservices.pa.gov/. To submit a report, the individual must be signed into our website using their keystone login. Pennsylvania Keystone Login Portal (pa.gov)
Equity reports are due July 30 of each year.
Yes, you will need to sign up for a Keystone Login account to access the form.
There isn’t an option to amend the submitted form, a new form will need to be submitted.
Equity means any interest or ownership. The term “interest or ownership” includes, but is not limited to: any interest in any shares (however designated, whether voting or nonvoting); membership interests (however designated, whether voting or nonvoting); partnership interests (whether general or limited); and, any other interest that confers the right to receive a share of the profits and losses of, or distributions of property of, any partnership or business.
How much equity a lobbyist or lobbying firm holds or has help in an affiliated principal; for whom that lobbyist or firm lobbied during the reporting period.
The reporting period for the annual report runs from July 1st through June 30th.
Yes, you can file early. Please note, it is your responsibility to report any activity that was not reported after the early submission.
Yes, you will have to file a report as you were active during the reporting period.
Yes, if the individual has all the required information to file on your behalf. The individual will have to affirm they have knowledge of all required information.
No, a percentage can be listed.
Yes, report can be viewed here on our PA Lobbying Services website.
No, the report must be submitted using the link once you are logged into our system.
Enforcement for Lobbying Disclosure is handled by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission. They may be reached by phone at 717-783-1610.
Below, the Log In option, click on forgot username or forgot password for assistance. Pennsylvania Keystone Login Portal (pa.gov)