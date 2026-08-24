Pennsylvania Department of State Launches New Voter Registration Dashboard, Making it Easier for Pennsylvanians to Access Publicly Available Data

Harrisburg, PA – Less than 80 days until Election Day, the Pennsylvania Department of State today rolled out a new way for Pennsylvanians to access data the Department has publicly reported for years. DOS will publish and regularly update a voter registration dashboard showing the year-to-date cumulative net change in total voter registration statewide. The new tools provide Pennsylvanians with additional, visual ways to track changes in the Commonwealth’s voter registration totals.

“The Commonwealth’s voter registration rolls are continuously changing as Pennsylvanians register to vote, move, pass away, or update their registration information,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “Publishing this information on a continuing basis is part of our ongoing commitment to providing the public with important data and giving them a clear and transparent view of how Pennsylvania’s voter registration rolls change over time.”

The voter registration dashboard, which will be updated on the first business day of each week, provides voter registration totals by party, county, and district. Users can also view the year-to-date change in total voter registration by party at statewide, county, and district levels. The total number of registered voters includes voters in both Active and Inactive status, as all registered voters may cast a ballot.

Pennsylvania’s 67 county boards of elections are responsible for maintaining voter registration records through the Commonwealth’s Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) system. County election officials conduct voter list maintenance throughout the year using procedures established by state and federal law.

“Routine voter list maintenance is an important part of election administration,” Sec. Schmidt said. “County election officials regularly review reliable sources of information, including death records, U.S. Postal Service change-of-address information, and interstate voter registration data to identify records that may require updating. The release of this graphic coincides with the first data update since the beginning of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) quiet period for list maintenance.”

The Department of State publishes updated statewide voter registration statistics on the first business day of each week. The new dashboard and graphic series complement those statistics by providing a straightforward visual representation of voter registration and the year-to-date cumulative net change in total voter registration.