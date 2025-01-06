Department of State Alerts Business Owners About New Annual Report Requirement Starting in 2025

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded owners of businesses operating in Pennsylvania that a new annual report requirement goes into effect today.

“Annual reports will ensure that business registration information in Pennsylvania remains up to date and will bring Pennsylvania in line with what most other states require,” Schmidt said. “I encourage business owners to file their annual report online to avoid delays and backlogs. Annual reports submitted online will be processed instantly by the Department of State.”

The following types of domestic and foreign businesses must now file annual reports with the Pennsylvania Department of State:

Business corporations

Nonprofit corporations

Limited liability companies

Limited partnerships

Limited liability general partnerships

Professional associations

Business trusts

The information required includes the business name, jurisdiction, registered office address, principal office address, name of at least one governor (director, member, partner, etc.), officer names (if any), and Department of State file number. The filing fee is $7, which is waived for nonprofits. Reports can be updated during the reporting year for no additional charge.

The filing window is based on the entity type: corporations Jan. 1 – June 30; limited liability companies Jan. 1 – Sept. 30; and all others Jan. 1 – Dec. 31. The Department of State will notify entities via email (if an email address has been provided) and postcard before their deadline.

Failure to file an annual report will result in the administrative dissolution, termination, or cancellation of the business registration, starting in 2027.

Business owners can find a step-by-step filing guide and other resources regarding annual reports on the Department’s website. They can also call the Department’s dedicated telephone line for questions about annual reports: 717-787-1057, option 5.