Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Veterinarian

Veterinary Technician

Veterinarian Reactivation of Expired/Inactive License

Veterinary Technician Reactivation of Expired/Inactive License

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

The reactivation application is also an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.

Initial Applications

Continuing Education Course Approval Application (PDF)

Examination Information

North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) (computerized)

Veterinary Technician National Examination (VTNE) (computerized)

To apply for the NAVLE, contact: National Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners (NBVME). No application is submitted to the Pennsylvania Board of Veterinary Medicine prior to the exam. Eligibility of an applicant is determined by the NBVME, per direction of the Pennsylvania Board. An applicant must be receiving an AVMA accredited veterinary degree or ECFVG certification (for information, go to http://www.avma.org).

Visit www.nbvme.org to apply.

Your NAVLE score is sent from the NBVME, NOT from the Pennsylvania Board. AFTER passing the NAVLE AND receiving an accredited degree OR completing ECFVG certification, apply for veterinary licensure in Pennsylvania by using the appropriate application which can be downloaded above.

For VTNE application, contact: AAVSB, 380 West 22nd St., Suite 101, Kansas City, MO 64108. Phone: 1-877-698-8482 or at www.aavsb.org/VTNE. Deadline for application is 30 days prior to the first date of the exam window. An applicant must have an AVMA accredited degree in veterinary technology.

Examination Dates:

NAVLE - four week "window" in November/December AND two week "window" in April (dates vary each year; months do not). The exam is given at the nationwide Prometric (formerly Sylvan) test centers.

VTNE - There are three testing windows per year -- March 15th through April 15th, July 15th through August 15th and November 15th through December 15th.

Continuing Education and Training Information

Approved CE Programs (PDF)

Approved Euthanasia Technician Training Programs (PDF)