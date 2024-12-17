Licenses expire November 30th of every even-numbered year. The Board will e-mail renewal notices approximately 60 days prior to the license expiration date. Notices are e-mailed to the most recent e-mail address the licensee has reported to the Board. Therefore, it is very important to notify the Board as soon as possible of any changes. The Postal Service does not forward licenses.

Renewal Fee:

Veterinarian: $360

Veterinary Technician: $100

Continuing Education Requirement (for completion during the 24 months preceding renewal):

Veterinarian - 30 hours (see regulations 31.15 & 31.16)

Veterinary Technician - 16 hours (see regulations 31.36 & 31.40)

View Board Resources and Documents for approved programs.

Special Notice – All Continuing Education On-Line 7/26/2024