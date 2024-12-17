Applications

Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Assistant

Provisional Licensure as an Audiologist

Provisional Licensure as a Speech-Language Pathologist



Speech-Language Pathology by Education

Speech-Language Pathology by Experience (CFY)

Speech Langugage Pathology by Examination (Praxis)

Audiologist by Education

Audiologist by Examination

Licensure by​ Reciprocity

Reactivation of Expired/Inactive License

Individual Continuing Education Approval

Continuing Education Provider/Sponsor for Courses and Programs

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Continuing Education

The Continuing Education applications have been moved to an online process at www.pals.pa.gov​.​ Once logged into your account, click the "Request" button next to your license to apply for the individual continuing education approval. To apply as a provider/sponsor of courses/programs please log into your account and select the "Request Approval" button at the bottom of your dashboard page to apply.

Continuing Education Requirements (PDF)

Examination Information:

National Teachers Examination (NTE) in appointed specialty Speech Language Pathology or Audiology

For examination application contact: Praxis Series Attn: PA - Board, Educational Testing Service, PO Box 6062, Princeton, NJ 08541-6052. Phone 1-800-877-3926.

Completed applications are submitted directly to Educational Testing Service. Fee is $30 for Examinee Registration. (Fees subject to change.)

Examination Dates May Vary:

February

March

May

July

October

November