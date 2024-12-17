Applications
Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology Assistant
- Provisional Licensure as an Audiologist
- Provisional Licensure as a Speech-Language Pathologist
- Speech-Language Pathology by Education
- Speech-Language Pathology by Experience (CFY)
- Speech Langugage Pathology by Examination (Praxis)
- Audiologist by Education
- Audiologist by Examination
- Licensure by Reciprocity
- Reactivation of Expired/Inactive License
- Individual Continuing Education Approval
- Continuing Education Provider/Sponsor for Courses and Programs
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Continuing Education
The Continuing Education applications have been moved to an online process at www.pals.pa.gov. Once logged into your account, click the "Request" button next to your license to apply for the individual continuing education approval. To apply as a provider/sponsor of courses/programs please log into your account and select the "Request Approval" button at the bottom of your dashboard page to apply.
Continuing Education Requirements (PDF)
Examination Information:
National Teachers Examination (NTE) in appointed specialty Speech Language Pathology or Audiology
For examination application contact: Praxis Series Attn: PA - Board, Educational Testing Service, PO Box 6062, Princeton, NJ 08541-6052. Phone 1-800-877-3926.
Completed applications are submitted directly to Educational Testing Service. Fee is $30 for Examinee Registration. (Fees subject to change.)
Examination Dates May Vary:
February
March
May
July
October
November