Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

In an effort to keep the regulated community updated on issues related to their license or how services may be provided, the Pennsylvania State Board of Psychology is providing this notice regarding the public comment period for proposed rules from the PSYPACT Commission. Please note that the Board is not endorsing third party language but is merely providing notice to its regulated community of an opportunity to provide input to the PSYPACT Commission.



The Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact (PSYPACT) Commission has published Proposed Rules for consideration and comment. The Proposed Rules can be found HERE.

These Proposed Rules are open for a period of 60 days for public comment for those stakeholders interested in providing such comment. The deadline for submission of written comments is September 27, 2022.

Written comments should be submitted via the public comment form found on the PSYPACT website (https://psypact.site-ym.com/page/PublicComment) and submitted to the PSYPACT Commission no later than 5:00 pm Eastern on September 27, 2022.

A public hearing will be conducted as part of the PSYPACT Commission's Annual Meeting via Zoom on November 17, 2022, beginning at 11:00 am Eastern. Interested parties may participate and notification will be posted to the PSYPACT website (https://psypact.site-ym.com/page/Meetings) 30 days prior to the meeting with call-in information provided.

Act 74 of 2016 - Suicide Prevention Continuing Education Act

74 of 2016 was signed by Governor Wolf on July 8, 2016. Act 74 of 2016 requires licensees of the State Board of Psychology to complete 1 hour of continuing education in the assessment, treatment and management of suicide risks as a portion of the total continuing education required for license renewal.

Therefore, in order to renew your license in November 2017, you must complete 1 hour of continuing education in suicide prevention. If the word “suicide” or a derivative of the word “suicide” is contained in the title of a suicide prevention course/program taken through an approved sponsor, the continuing education earned can be used towards satisfying the suicide prevention continuing education requirement. If the course/program pertains to suicide prevention and the title of the course/program does not contain the word “suicide”, the approved provider of the course/program must indicate on the certification of attendance/completion the number of hours of suicide prevention continuing education earned.

PLEASE NOTE: The 1 hour of continuing education in suicide prevention may NOT be used towards satisfying the 3 hours of continuing education in ethics

Information

Policy Statement for Section 41.33(a)(5) (PDF)

Supervised Experience Requirement (PDF) Update from 10/7/19 Board Meeting

Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)

Professional Psychologists Practice Act (Act 52 of 1972) Amendments Effective August 23, 2016 (PDF)

Veteran's Administration Hospitals-License Verification (PDF)

Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

Graduate Training in Psychology (PDF)

Supervision Course Requirements (PDF)

Guideline for Requirements for Provision of Psychological Services, Regardless of Delivery Method (PDF)

Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)