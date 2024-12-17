Skip to agency navigation
    State Board of Physical Therapy

    Apply for or Renew Your License

    The State Board of Physical Therapy regulates the practice of physical therapy in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It is the Board’s duty to pass upon the qualifications of applicants for licensure as physical therapists and registration as physical therapist assistants. Among its other functions, the Board issues, renews, suspends and revokes licenses and registrations. 

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Law - Act 110 of 1975 (PDF)

    Regulations

    Fees

     

    Examination Information

    National Physical Therapy Examination (PT & PTA) 

    For examination application download above or contact: 

    State Board of Physical Therapy
    P.O. Box 2649
    Harrisburg, PA   17105-2649  
    Phone: (717) 783-7134; FAX: (717) 787-7769

    The application process also requires registration with the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT).  Examination information and the NPTE Candidate Handbook are available on that site.

    Examination Dates:

    Examination Dates can be accessed by visiting http://www.fsbpt.org.

    Score Reports:

    FSBPT provides a free score report to candidates for a period of time after each fixed-date administration. The free score reports will be available from Check the Status of My Request 10 business days after each administration and will remain accessible for 30 days. The Board will no longer be mailing the report. Visit www.fsbpt.org and click on Status of My Request at the bottom of the page.

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    ST-PHYSICAL@PA.GOV - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    State Board of Physical Therapy P.O. Box 2649 Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Physical Therapy 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.