    All pharmacist licenses and authorizations to administer injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations expire on the same date – September 30 of even-numbered years.

    • Confirm that your e-mail address and mailing address are correct in your PALS account (www.pals.pa.gov).
    • Renewal information will be provided approximately 45-60 days prior to the license expiration date.
    • Late renewals are not permitted. A reactivation application is required after the license/authorization expiration date.

    2024 Pharmacist Renewal Guide (PDF)

    All pharmacy permits and nonresident pharmacy registrations expire on the same date – August 31 of odd-numbered years.

    • Confirm that the pharmacy’s PALS account (www.pals.pa.gov) contains a valid e-mail address.
    • Renewal information will be provided approximately 45-60 days prior to the license expiration date.
    • Late renewals are not permitted. A reactivation application is required after the permit/registration expiration date.

     

    Pharmacy intern registrations are valid for six years from the date of issuance and cannot be renewed.

     